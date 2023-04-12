Jon Rahm bids for more glory as Masters champion gets straight back to action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jon Rahm bids for more glory as Masters champion gets straight back to action

By Press Association
Jon Rahm is bidding to complete a “jacket double” (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Jon Rahm is bidding to complete a "jacket double" (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Masters champion Jon Rahm is targeting a “jacket double” after resisting the temptation to withdraw from the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head.

Rahm claimed his second major title at Augusta National on Sunday and revealed he was thrilled to receive a congratulatory message from tennis star Rafael Nadal.

However, the world number one has put the celebrations on hold for a week to make the short journey from Georgia to South Carolina to contest one of the PGA Tour’s designated events, whose prize fund of 20million US dollars is two million more than the Masters.

“Monday I was extremely tired. I don’t know how else to say it honestly,” Rahm told a pre-tournament press conference at Harbour Town.

“I was not very useful in any sense and I tried to be a dad as much as possible. We stayed one more day in Augusta and just tried to relax, had a family day and yesterday we flew here.

“(It was) not the celebrating some people might think I’ll be doing. That will take part next week.

“It was a very demanding week, a lot going on with the weather and a lot of fighting and a lot of work mentally obviously. So it’s going to take a little bit to get to a good spot, but I’m feeling good.”

Rory McIlroy and Jason Day are among the players to have withdrawn from the RBC Heritage following the Masters, with McIlroy having missed the cut and Day shooting a final round of 80 at Augusta.

Rahm admits he did consider withdrawing from this week's tournament
Rahm admits he did consider withdrawing from this week's tournament (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Rahm concedes that he thought about doing likewise, but ultimately did not want to disappoint any young fans who want to see him try to add the tartan jacket presented to this week’s winner to the famous green jacket worn by Masters champions.

“It did cross my mind, but I made a commitment earlier in the year and I want to honour that commitment,” he added.

“Talking to Kelley (his wife), I put myself in the shoes of not only the spectators, but the kids as well. If I was one of the kids, I would want to see the recent Masters champion play good or bad, just want to be there.

“I still intend to hopefully do the jacket double and take this one home. But it did cross my mind (to withdraw) and obviously I think it would have crossed anybody’s because I was so tired.

Jon Rahm
Jon Rahm celebrates on the 18th green after winning the 87th Masters (Mark Baker/AP)

“But that’s why I decided to come in yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon and take it easier and just give my body a rest before I got into competition mode.

“I can promise you that every time I tee it up in a tournament, it’s going to be to win. I intend to try my hardest to win.

“But I think it’s going to be opposite to most tournaments. I feel like I’m going to be feeling better every day.

“So I think it could be a little challenging early on, but if I can get through the first two days, I think on the weekend I’ll feel back to normal.”

