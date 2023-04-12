PSNI will aim to recover costs from security around Good Friday Agreement events

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PSNI will aim to recover costs from security around Good Friday Agreement events

By Press Association
A major policing operation was undertaken during the visit to Belfast of President Joe Biden (Niall Carson/PA)
A major policing operation was undertaken during the visit to Belfast of President Joe Biden (Niall Carson/PA)

The PSNI will seek to recover some of the £7 million cost of security measures around commemorations of the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, a senior officer has said.

A major policing operation in Belfast has now ended after US president Joe Biden left Northern Ireland following a speech at Ulster University.

The PSNI said that 2,920 of its officers had been involved in the operation to assist with Mr Biden’s visit, including frontline officers, security detail and close protection.

Several roads were closed in the city centre, causing disruption.

It was the largest police operation in Northern Ireland since the G8 summit was held in Co Fermanagh in 2013.

President Biden visit to the island of Ireland
Joe Biden delivers his keynote speech at Ulster University in Belfast on Wednesday (Liam McBurney/PA)

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd said: “The breadth of this operation has been huge and has involved 2,920 police officers from around Northern Ireland.

“Extensive planning and preparation has been implemented to ensure the safety and security of the US president, his officials and staff, as well as Prime Minster Sunak and other dignitaries.

“This has been an extremely busy time for policing across Northern Ireland, with Easter parades and a high footfall of visitors attending the various beauty spots over the Easter holidays.

“We have benefited over the last few days from 84 mutual aid officers who travelled to Belfast and surrounding areas and provided essential additional specialist capabilities and support.

“Having such dedicated and professional colleagues ensured all operations were carried out expertly and I would like to thank all of our police officers, police staff and Mutual Aid officers for their contribution.

“Various road closures and cordons were put in place over the last few days so I would also like to thank the public for their understanding and cooperation.”

Good Friday Agreement 25th Anniversary
Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) ACC Chris Todd thanked the public for their understanding during the security operation (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Todd added: “This has been a complex and expensive operation delivered to internationally recognised standards and at present we anticipate the overall cost for the two week operation will be somewhere in the region of £7 million, however that is an early estimate and is subject to change.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland will seek to recover what costs we can, under relevant established arrangements, once the operation has concluded and full details are known.”

Mr Todd said road closures in Belfast are now being lifted and cordons and security barriers are being removed.

Next week former US president Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will visit Belfast to attend an international conference to mark the anniversary of the peace deal.

