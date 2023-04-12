Q&A: What part will Harry play at the coronation and why won’t Meghan be there?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Q&A: What part will Harry play at the coronation and why won’t Meghan be there?

By Press Association
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Chris Jackson/PA
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Chris Jackson/PA

With the Duke of Sussex attending the King’s coronation and the Duchess of Sussex staying away, here are all the questions raised about Harry and Meghan, and Charles’s big day:

– Why did it take so long for the Sussexes to decide whether to attend?

The RSVP save the date passed nine days ago, but there was no public confirmation of Harry and Meghan’s decision, leaving planners unable to finalise the arrangements for Operation Golden Orb, until Wednesday.

Harry has a notoriously fraught relationship with the King and the Prince of Wales after repeatedly criticising the pair, most notably in his controversial memoir Spare at the start of the year.

Harry and Meghan call daughter Princess Lilibet
Harry’s autobiography Spare was published in January (James Manning/PA)

Meghan too criticised the monarchy in the couple’s Netflix documentary and accused an unnamed senior royal of racism in her Oprah interview and the institution of failing to help her when she was suicidal.

The matter was also complicated by the coronation being held on Prince Archie’s fourth birthday.

– Why won’t Meghan be there and is her absence a snub?

With May 6 being Archie’s birthday, Meghan is staying in California with her son and Princess Lilibet.

By missing the ceremony, she also avoids a huge media circus and a potentially uncomfortable appearance alongside the royal family.

Royal tour of New Zealand – Day One
The Duchess of Sussex will not be at the coronation (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Some will brand it a snub, others will say it is sensible and that Harry being there and Meghan not is the best compromise.

Political activist Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu called it “empowering” for Meghan to say no to Britain’s “most powerful family”, adding: “I’m here for Meghan not giving a damn what anyone thinks.”

– Is Harry’s appearance at the coronation going to be tricky?

The royal family is well versed at putting on a united front in public.

Duke of Sussex autobiography – Spare
The Sussexes and the Waleses on a joint walkabout after the Queen’s death (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

But it will be the first time the King, the Queen Consort, William and the Princess of Wales have been pictured with Harry since he criticised them in his tell-all memoir.

– What role will Harry perform on the day?

It is likely he will just be a guest, but Buckingham Palace has yet to confirm.

Blood princes traditionally pay homage to the monarch and the ritual involves placing their hands between the King’s and swearing allegiance, touching the crown and kissing the King’s left cheek.

Royalty – Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II – London
The Duke of Edinburgh paying homage to Elizabeth II during her Coronation (PA)

But it has been suggested William will be the only blood prince to do so this time, removing the dilemma of whether to involve the disgraced Duke of York or former working royal Harry in the proceedings.

– Where will the duke sit in Westminster Abbey?

Harry is expected to be sat alongside other members of the royal family, but it is not yet known whether the King’s second son will have a front row seat.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
The Duke of Sussex at the Queen’s funeral (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

For the late Queen’s state funeral in the Abbey, the duke was in the second row with Meghan, directly behind Charles and Camilla.

Seating arrangements usually have a different format at coronations to weddings and funerals.

– Will Harry join the grand royal procession back to the Palace?

It has not yet been confirmed.

Charles and Camilla are travelling back from the Abbey in the opulent horse-drawn Gold State Coach, taking a slow 1.3 mile route to the Palace as part of a huge military parade.

King Charles III coronation
The Gold State Coach will be the centrepiece of the Coronation Procession (Yui Mok/PA)

Other royals are expected take part in the celebratory journey.

– And will Harry appear on the Palace balcony to wave at the crowds?

Who knows? For the Platinum Jubilee, the late Queen dictated that only working members of the royal family would appear on the famous balcony, ruling out Harry and Meghan.

Platinum Jubilee
One of the Platinum Jubilee balcony appearances (Jonathan Brady/PA)

It will be down to the King to decide.

– What will Harry wear to the coronation?

The Gentlemen’s dress code is morning dress, lounge suit or uniform.

Harry served in the Armed Forces for more than a decade, but at most official events following the death of the late Queen, he was in civilian dress including at her state funeral because he is not a working royal.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
The State Gun Carriage carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II (Peter Byrne/PA)

It is not known if he will be allowed to a military uniform to the coronation, and the King, head of the Armed Forces, will have the last say.

Harry is permitted to wear his decorations, which would include his Afghanistan war medals and his Jubilee medals.

May 6 is also a Collar Day on which insignia of certain members of British orders of knighthood may be worn.

Harry is a Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order.

– Will Harry attend any other coronation festivities?

No. Harry will make a quick exit.

He is expected to fly back to the US to be with Meghan and the children – in particular Archie for his birthday weekend.

Archetypes podcast
The Sussexes with Archie as a baby (Toby Melville/PA)

The duke will miss the concert at Windsor Castle and Big Lunch celebrations on the Sunday, and not be part of Monday’s Big Help Out volunteering drive, but Harry is not a working member of the royal family.

– Will Meghan watch the coronation on television?

She may be busy with Archie’s birthday celebrations.

But if she does, she will emulate the Duchess of Windsor – the last American divorcee to marry a senior royal and become involved in a royal crisis.

Royalty – Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II
The Duke and Duchess of Windsor watch the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II television screen from Paris in 1953 (PA)

In 1953, the Duke and Duchess of Windsor watched their niece Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation on television, from hundreds of miles away in Paris.

Edward VIII plunged the monarchy into despair in 1936 when he abdicated over his love for the former Wallis Simpson.

– What about Harry’s security?

It is unclear what the arrangements will be for Harry’s protection while he is in London.

The duke is taking legal action against the Home Office over his security arrangements in the UK.

