Harry’s return for King’s coronation will throw spotlight on family rift

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Harry’s return for King’s coronation will throw spotlight on family rift

By Press Association
The Duke of Sussex (PA)
The Duke of Sussex (PA)

A number of issues have led to the growing rift between the Duke of Sussex, other members of the royal family, and the institution of the monarchy.

From being forced to give up Frogmore Cottage, his UK home, to claims of racism made against an unnamed member of the monarchy, Harry and Meghan have aired a number of grievances that have led to them becoming estranged from the royal family.

– Troubled family relationships

Revelations about the state of Harry’s relationship with members of the royal family have been aired in a series of interviews, either broadcast or in his memoir Spare.

Duke of Sussex autobiography – Spare
Copies of the autobiography from the Duke of Sussex (James Manning/PA)

Harry’s controversial autobiography includes claims his brother William physically attacked him and that the King put his own interests above Harry’s, and was jealous of the Duchess of Sussex and the Princess of Wales.

Reports of a fractious friendship between Meghan and Kate were confirmed in Spare, with Harry recounting how the princess, pregnant at the time with Prince Louis, said she was owed an apology from his wife who had previously commented Kate was suffering from “baby brain” due to her “hormones”.

Harry attacked the reputation of the Queen Consort, saying her willingness to forge relationships with the British press made her “dangerous” and criticised her attempts to rehabilitate her “image” at his cost, during a series of interviews to promote his book.

Harry, in his interview with Oprah Winfrey, said Charles stopped taking his calls when he was trying to discuss stepping down as a working royal in 2019.

“My father and my brother, they are trapped. They don’t get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that.” Harry told Winfrey.

Harry’s most damning claim in recent years is that a member of his family – not the late Queen or Duke of Edinburgh – made a racist comment about his son.

The unnamed royal was worried how dark the skin tone of Archie might be before he was born.

– Money

Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Awards Gala
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (PA)

Being unable to earn their own money was one of the major obstacles for Harry and Meghan and a key factor in the couple stepping down as working royals in 2020.

In a statement that announced their intentions, the couple said they would give up frontline roles in the monarchy and “work to become financially independent”.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh faced similar issues and attempted to run their own separate businesses, but ended up giving up their firms and becoming full time royals.

Harry and Meghan went on to sign lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify, rumoured to be worth more than £100 million, which has enabled them to pay for their security and maintain their new lifestyle in America.

– Security

Harry revealed in the couple’s Netflix documentary series how he “never” thought the British authorities would remove his family’s security after they stepped down as working royals.

The duke said with a documented hate campaign against them and suspect packages being sent to palaces, he did not believe they would lose the police protection that had kept them safe.

After they temporarily moved to Canada in 2020, they soon found their accommodation on Vancouver Island “completely surrounded” by the press.

Harry said: “M asked me: ‘Would they remove our security?’ I said: ‘They’ll never do that.’ Meghan’s background, her heritage, the world documented hate campaigns against us, suspicious packages being sent to the palaces, specifically with her name on or my name on.

“She said: ‘Do you think they’ll ever do that.’ I said: ‘No they’ll never do that.’ And they did it.”

There are also issues with the Sussexes’ security in the UK which has seen the duke take legal action against the Home Office over security arrangements when he is in Britain.

– Press

From the early days of Harry and Meghan’s relationship becoming public, the duke appeared on a collision course with the press.

Things came to a head at the end of the couple’s tour to South Africa in October 2019, when Harry launched an unprecedented attack against the British tabloid press for a “ruthless campaign” against his wife.

In a highly personal and scathing statement, Harry said some newspapers had “vilified her almost daily for the past nine months” and claimed they had published “lie after lie” at Meghan’s expense simply because she was out of public view on maternity leave.

Referencing his mother Diana, Princess of Wales – who was a tabloid newspaper staple and died in a Paris car crash while being pursued by the paparazzi, the duke said: “I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”

The couple have gone on to launch a number of legal actions against various newspaper publishers.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex statement
A general view of Frogmore Cottage (Steve Parsons/PA)

– Frogmore Cottage

The duke and duchess reimbursed the taxpayer after £2.4 million of public money was spent refurbishing their Frogmore cottage home, but earlier this year it emerged a request had been made for them to “vacate” the property.

Reports have claimed the move was sanctioned by the King and it has removed their remaining foothold in the UK and further weakened ties with the royal family.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Perthshire entrepreneur Morris Leslie.
Perthshire plant hire giant Morris Leslie acquires rival business
2
Broomhall House.
Jessie’s Kitchen premises in Broughty Ferry goes on sale for £900k
3
Police officer Andrew Caulfield was admonished.
Dundee police officer escapes punishment for harassing colleague for nine months
4
Emergency services at the crash near Markinch. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
Man, 80, dies after Fife crash
5
Snake found on Broughty Ferry Beach
Huge 10ft long python found on Broughty Ferry beach
4
6
Floral tributes left for Cameron Scott Rae, 20, who died in Perth at the weekend. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson/supplied
Cameron Rae: Mum grateful for support but ‘still numb’ after Perth death
7
Judy Hamilton is proud of the Fife affordable homes plan.
Councillors back £150m affordable homes plan for Fife amid record homeless levels
8
The snake has now been removed from Broughty Ferry beach. Image: James O'Donnell/Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Mystery over death of huge python recovered from Broughty Ferry beach
9
Firefighters at the blaze in Dundee. Image: Supplied.
Residents hear ‘explosions’ after taxi torched in Dundee street
10
Mark Shannon
Sheriff notes Dundee’s drugs death toll as dealer sentenced

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson has been in a worse position - and come out of it. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson: St Johnstone were in a far worse position than this last year…
Kevin Clancy has been the victim of threats following his handling of Celtic v Rangers. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin slams 'disgraceful' Kevin Clancy threats as Dundee United boss calls for referee…
Botti Biabi celebrates with Fraser MacLeod as Brechin City win comfortably against Fraserburgh. Image; Kenny Elrick / DCT Media.
Brechin City verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side net 5-goal Fraserburgh…
V&A Dundee
Pigeons roosting at V&A Dundee shot by pest control
2
The Duke of Sussex (PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Cigarettes and alcohol
The former Victoria Linen Works will become a new Kirkcaldy Farmfoods
Scotland's last linen factory to be demolished to make way for new Kirkcaldy Farmfoods
Levenmouth roadworks will end soon.
End in sight for Levenmouth roads misery as Bawbee Bridge and Methilhill works to…
Undated Handout Photo of Tess Daly's turkey burgers. See PA Feature FOOD Tess Daly. Picture credit should read: Andrew Burton/PA. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature FOOD Tess Daly.
Midweek meal: Get the family together to create Tess Daly’s tremendous turkey burgers
Zach Robinson celebrates with Alex Jakubiak. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak have been the difference as Dundee's title…
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Ebony the coatimundi is believed to be the first of her species to receive acupuncture Picture shows; Ebony the coatimundi receiving acupuncture . Ladybank, Fife. Supplied by Fife Zoo Date; 12/04/2023
Fife Zoo animal treated to acupuncture in world first

Editor's Picks

Most Commented