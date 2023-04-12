William leads tributes after Help for Heroes co-founder Bryn Parry dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
William leads tributes after Help for Heroes co-founder Bryn Parry dies

By Press Association
File image of founders of Hope for Heroes Emma and Bryn Parry, with their OBE medals, awarded by the Princess Royal at an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London.
File image of founders of Hope for Heroes Emma and Bryn Parry, with their OBE medals, awarded by the Princess Royal at an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London.

The Prince of Wales has led tributes to the “inspirational” co-founder of Help for Heroes, Bryn Parry, following his death.

William and the Duke of Sussex both honoured Mr Parry’s memory on Wednesday, after he died following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Mr Parry was one of the UK’s best known countryside cartoonists and he founded the charity, which supports veterans and their families in the UK, with his wife Emma in 2007.

Help for Heroes chief executive James Needham said: “Everyone at Help for Heroes is deeply saddened by the death of our co-founder Bryn Parry CBE.

“Without Bryn, this charity wouldn’t be here.

“Without him, over 27,000 veterans and their families wouldn’t have received lifechanging support.

“Bryn was instrumental in changing the focus of the nation and the way we regard both military service and wounded veterans.

“Those who knew and worked with Bryn saw at his core an incredibly kind, earnest, and passionate soul, whose energy was contagious.

“Supported, encouraged and advised by Emma, he was unstinting in his total, unwavering commitment to making the lot of the wounded servicemen and women as good as it could be.

“Bryn’s founding principles and his no-nonsense approach of doing everything humanly possible to help our heroes, remain at the heart of all we do.”

Headley Court Military Hospital
Bryn Parry at Headley Court Military Hospital (PA)

In a Twitter statement on Wednesday, William wrote that he was “deeply sad to hear that Bryn Parry has passed away”.

He added: “A life-affirming, inspirational man, his work with @HelpforHeroes made a difference to so many and his legacy will be its continuing impact. My thoughts are with his family and friends. W.”

It is understood that William closely followed Mr Parry’s work and recently wrote to him after he received his CBE, given to him in a private investiture at his home due to his terminal cancer.

The Sun has reported that Mr Parry died “peacefully and surrounded by family”.

He diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer in January 2023.

The Duke of Sussex called Mr Parry’s death a “truly sad day for the military community”, according to the Invictus Games Foundation.

Harry founded the Invictus Games to aid the rehabilitation of injured or sick military personnel and veterans from across the globe by giving them the challenge of competing in sporting events similar to the Paralympics.

A statement posted on the foundation’s Twitter account attributed to its patron, Harry, states: “Today is a truly sad day for the military community as we bid farewell to a man who, alongside his wife, completely transformed the UK charity sector for the benefit of those who have served.

“His vision, determination and brilliance provided a lifeline for thousands of veterans, as well as their families, when they needed it most.

“Those that come after him will always be better off because of his actions.

“Bryn Parry, we salute you!

“Thank you from all of us for the lives saved, the support given and the community inspired.

“Your legacy lives on through Help for Heroes.

“Our love and respect will remain with your family.”

The Invictus Games Foundation added: “Together with his wife, Bryn was responsible for changing the landscape of support for wounded injured and sick service personnel and veterans in the UK.

“All of us at the Invictus Games Founded are truly indebted to the vision and passion of his work with Help for Heroes, which directly influenced the formation of the Invictus Games London 2014, and their support for Team UK many years later.”

Minister for Veterans’ Affairs Johnny Mercer MP said Mr Parry “will never be forgotten”.

“My heart goes out to Emma and the family,” he wrote in a social media post.

“At a time when the nation’s deficit of veterans care was so ruthlessly exposed by those men and women injured in Iraq and Afghanistan, Bryn and Emma stepped up, founded Help for Heroes, and single handedly revolutionised veterans care in the United Kingdom.

“Their place in history will never fade; what they started has continued to echo years later.

“He inspired me with his unapologetic determination to do right by these special men and women who serve.

“He will never be forgotten.”

After 10 years in the army, Mr Parry gave up his regular commission in The Royal Green Jackets to make a living from art, his sculpture website states.

His commissions “included work for the Duchy of Cornwall, the Duchy of Lancaster, Sandringham, Lloyds of London and many Regiments, Companies and individuals”, it added.

