Busy A&E workers may not spot abused babies – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Busy A&E workers may not spot abused babies – report

By Press Association
(PA)
(PA)

Concerns have been raised about how babies with “non-accidental injuries” could be missed in busy emergency departments.

High workload, time pressure and competing demands have all been listed as “barriers to the diagnosis of non-accidental injury” in a new report by the Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch (HSIB).

The new document highlights three harrowing reports of children who had been harmed and initially sent away without safeguarding alarms being sounded.

This includes a four-week-old baby who was found to have multiple fractures and a 12-week-old who suffered a broken leg whose mother told doctors he had “caught it in the bars of his cot while rolling”, even though “an infant of this age would not have been able to roll in their cot”.

It also details the case of a six-week-old baby girl who was taken to A&E with “several marks, including a 2cm bruise on her head, a graze on her chin, and swelling and redness to her nostril”, her father explained the injuries by saying her 18-month-old brother threw a toy at her.

HSIB investigators also looked at 10 serious incident reports from hospitals where non-accidental injuries had been missed in emergency departments.

These highlighted some themes including: a “lack of professional curiosity” among clinicians; safeguarding or paediatric teams not being informed of the child’s A&E visit and hospital staff not being kept in the loop about the fact that the families involved had previously needed intervention from social services.

The HSIB reports states that work pressures contribute to the “challenge of diagnosing non-accidental injury”.

The authors wrote: “The high workload, time pressure, sensitivity and potential difficulty of raising the issue, along with the competing demands and dynamic nature of the working environment, created barriers to the diagnosis of non-accidental injury.”

Some doctors told HSIB they had discharged children even though they had “low-level concerns” about non-accidental injury and they “would have made more inquiries if there had been fewer time pressures and demands”.

Matt Mansbridge, HSIB national investigator, said: “The three case studies included in our report are a hard read – a stark reminder of the importance of recognising and diagnosing non-accidental injuries quickly in the emergency department.

“We have recognised in our report that for staff these situations are fraught with complexity and exacerbated by the extreme pressure currently felt in ED’s across the country.

“The clinical staff we spoke to however were open and reflective – they acknowledged that the clinician’s experience and professional curiosity in these cases is important but that there are gaps in the way they are currently supported.

“They want to see improvement and feel empowered to ask those more difficult questions when they are faced with the possibility that a child’s injury is not accidental.

“The evidence from our investigation echoes what staff and national leads told us – that emergency department staff should have access to all the relevant information about the child, their history and their level of risk and that safeguarding support needs to be consistent and timely – gaps in information and long waits for advice will only create further barriers to care.”

HSIB called for the Royal College of Emergency Medicine to develop new guidance to help emergency care doctors’ diagnosis and manage such cases.

It also suggested that it may be beneficial if there was an electronic system available for doctors to view any safeguarding information to assist in decision making.

Commenting on the report, NHS Providers’ director of policy and strategy, Miriam Deakin, said: “The HSIB’s findings are deeply troubling. We echo its calls for more specialist guidance and support for NHS staff who suspect that a child’s injuries are no accident.

“Emergency departments are under extreme pressure from ever-growing demand. As the HSIB highlights, an environment of heavy workloads, time pressure and demands on staff all have an impact and raise the risk that the signs of abuse could be missed.

“This is yet another symptom of severe workforce shortages right across the NHS and social care. We need an action plan from the government as soon as possible to recruit many thousands more much-needed NHS staff.

“It’s vital too that the NHS and other bodies, especially social care and the police, are joined up and can share information appropriately to protect children and young people from abuse.”

An NHS spokesperson said: “It’s vital staff have the training and support they need to recognise and handle these incredibly difficult cases, and share information effectively in the best interests of the child.

“All safeguarding training received by emergency care staff aligns with standards set by the Royal Colleges.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Kris Boyle in his shop, Dundee Sole.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Dundee’s ‘cool wee trainers shop’ is a Hilltown hidden gem
2
TikTok app logo on screen and a finger pointing at it.
TikTok trio put police in ‘considerable danger’ in high speed pursuit through Perthshire and…
3
Connor McInearney. Image: Facebook.
Dundee lout threatened to cut off schoolboy’s ears and sexually assaulted teen on bus…
4
Pittenweem Parish Church. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson
Council probe after worker accused of urinating in Fife graveyard
5
The vehicles were stolen from John Clark Motor Group in Dundee. Image: Google Maps.
Three Land Rovers worth over £140,000 stolen from Dundee shop
6
Linda Gowers leaves Dundee Sheriff Court after a previous hearing.
Death threat Kirrie mum who grabbed ‘drug dealer’ from street was ‘morally justified’ court…
7
The car on its roof. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Woman taken to hospital after car flips onto roof in Carnoustie
8
Humza Yousaf scratching his beard and looking pensive.
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP spin machine has completely collapsed, leaving Humza Yousaf badly exposed
9
Wayne Ross. Image: Facebook.
Death threat after dog struggle on Kirkcaldy High Street
10
The triumphant Monifieth kids. Image: Monifieth Athletic / Luc Bollan
Son of Dundee United hero helps Angus kids to Netherlands trophy triumph — after…

More from The Courier

James McPake said his defender is recovering well but will miss the remainder of the season. Images: Craig Brown.
James McPake reveals jealously towards his Dunfermline stars and gives positive update on Rhys…
Brighton, England - April 05, 2007: Waltzer Cars on Ride at Fairground, The Waltzer ride was invented in Cheshire, England around 1920. ; Shutterstock ID 1194411889; purchase_order: ; job:
Last weekend of fun fair at Dundee Riverside
Manager Chris Nelson at the new Dundee Golf Centre at Ballumbie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
First look at new high-tech Dundee golf range 17 months after Storm Arwen destruction
Botti Biabi has entertained the Brechin City fans this year. Image: Darrell Benns / DCT Media.
Botti Biabi eyes up back-to-back silverware as Brechin City battle Buckie Thistle for Highland…
William Roxburgh, a former special constable, was fined at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media
Medal-winning ex-special constable from Fife fined for carelessly overtaking static police car
Kirkside Bar in St John's Place, Perth. Image: Kathryn Anderson.
Perth pub given permission to extend outdoor seating area
(PA)
No injuries after two police cars involved in A92 Fife crash
The coronation of King Charles III will take place on May 6. Image: Shutterstock Feed.
Perth and Kinross pubs to stay open until 1am for the King's coronation
The stolen mobile home. Image: Police Scotland
Mobile home stolen from outside Perthshire house
(PA)
Comfort Food Friday: Make this ham and cauliflower cheese for an eye-catching and tasty…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented