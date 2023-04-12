Coronation coins feature first crowned effigy of King Charles III

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Coronation coins feature first crowned effigy of King Charles III

By Press Association
The new commemorative 50p coin (Ben Birchall/PA)
The new commemorative 50p coin (Ben Birchall/PA)

A crowned portrait of the King will for the first time feature on a new range of commemorative coins created to celebrate the upcoming coronation.

The collection, which includes a 50p and £5 coin, will be released later this month ahead of the historic May 6 celebration.

The effigy, which was designed by artist and sculptor Martin Jennings and is emblazoned on the highly collectible coins, depicts King Charles III wearing the Tudor crown.

The Tudor Crown was personally selected by the King for the portrait despite it no longer existing, having been destroyed in the 1640s.

It continues in the tradition of the crown being used in portraits of previous kings from the 20th century, including that of his great grandfather King George VI.

Mr Jennings said he was “proud” to have created the portrait, which he said was “both dignified and celebratory for this historic occasion”.

The 50p coin will also feature a drawing of Westminster Abbey by The Royal Mint’s resident designer Natasha Jenkins. The image also includes King Charles’ cypher and crown to symbolise him being inside the abbey where he is to be crowned.

King Charles III Coronation
The new commemorative £5 coin (Ben Birchall/PA)

The £5 coin features a design by Timothy Noad of the sacred and symbolic objects used in the coronation ceremony, known as the Coronation Regalia, and the St Edward’s Crown.

The range also contains a number of ounce coins, that are available in several editions and sizes, each featuring the crowned portrait of the King on one side and an intricate design by John Bergdahl on the other.

The 50p coins will be available to buy from 9am on April 24 for between £11 and £1,220, while the £5 coins are priced between £14.50 and £2,995.

A 1kg solid gold proof coin featuring the designs of Mr Jennings and Mr Bergdahl will also go on sale for £77,565.

King Charles III coronation
The first £5 coronation coin (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Five million 50ps are also set to enter circulation later in 2023 featuring the original, uncrowned effigy of Charles by Mr Jennings and the commemorative Westminster Abbey drawing by Ms Jenkins.

This follows the five million memorial 50ps that entered circulation after the King ascended the throne.

Rebecca Morgan, director of collector services at The Royal Mint, called the range “a wonderful keepsake of such a historic occasion”.

“This is the first coronation that most of us will ever have seen – it has been 70 years since the last coronation in this country – and we know lots of people are gearing up to have a huge celebration,” Ms Morgan said.

“It is a historic moment for Britain and people are going to want something to remember it by and these coins are the perfect choice for that.”

King Charles III coronation
The King is presented with the first struck £5 coronation coin by Royal Mint chief executive Anne Jessopp and director Rebecca Morgan at Windsor Castle (Jonathan Brady/PA)

She added: “The Royal Mint has struck the coins of the monarchy since the times of Alfred the Great.

“We are marking a moment in history and a new chapter in British coinage.”

Historian and curator at The Royal Mint Museum, Chris Barker, said the coins are unusual as they feature a crowned effigy of the King which in the 20th century has been reserved for commemorative medals only.

He said: “What also really stands out is the way the King is portrayed crowned because there’s a remarkable resemblance to his grandfather, George VI, and he has shown wearing the Tudor crown on coronation medals from his reign.

“You can see that the King is obviously channelling some of the iconography of the last king that Britain had.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Kris Boyle in his shop, Dundee Sole.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Dundee’s ‘cool wee trainers shop’ is a Hilltown hidden gem
2
TikTok app logo on screen and a finger pointing at it.
TikTok trio put police in ‘considerable danger’ in high speed pursuit through Perthshire and…
3
Connor McInearney. Image: Facebook.
Dundee lout threatened to cut off schoolboy’s ears and sexually assaulted teen on bus…
4
Pittenweem Parish Church. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson
Council probe after worker accused of urinating in Fife graveyard
5
The vehicles were stolen from John Clark Motor Group in Dundee. Image: Google Maps.
Three Land Rovers worth over £140,000 stolen from Dundee shop
6
Linda Gowers leaves Dundee Sheriff Court after a previous hearing.
Death threat Kirrie mum who grabbed ‘drug dealer’ from street was ‘morally justified’ court…
7
The car on its roof. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Woman taken to hospital after car flips onto roof in Carnoustie
8
Humza Yousaf scratching his beard and looking pensive.
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP spin machine has completely collapsed, leaving Humza Yousaf badly exposed
9
Wayne Ross. Image: Facebook.
Death threat after dog struggle on Kirkcaldy High Street
10
The triumphant Monifieth kids. Image: Monifieth Athletic / Luc Bollan
Son of Dundee United hero helps Angus kids to Netherlands trophy triumph — after…

More from The Courier

James McPake said his defender is recovering well but will miss the remainder of the season. Images: Craig Brown.
James McPake reveals jealously towards his Dunfermline stars and gives positive update on Rhys…
Brighton, England - April 05, 2007: Waltzer Cars on Ride at Fairground, The Waltzer ride was invented in Cheshire, England around 1920. ; Shutterstock ID 1194411889; purchase_order: ; job:
Last weekend of fun fair at Dundee Riverside
Manager Chris Nelson at the new Dundee Golf Centre at Ballumbie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
First look at new high-tech Dundee golf range 17 months after Storm Arwen destruction
Botti Biabi has entertained the Brechin City fans this year. Image: Darrell Benns / DCT Media.
Botti Biabi eyes up back-to-back silverware as Brechin City battle Buckie Thistle for Highland…
William Roxburgh, a former special constable, was fined at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media
Medal-winning ex-special constable from Fife fined for carelessly overtaking static police car
Kirkside Bar in St John's Place, Perth. Image: Kathryn Anderson.
Perth pub given permission to extend outdoor seating area
The new commemorative 50p coin (Ben Birchall/PA)
No injuries after two police cars involved in A92 Fife crash
The coronation of King Charles III will take place on May 6. Image: Shutterstock Feed.
Perth and Kinross pubs to stay open until 1am for the King's coronation
The stolen mobile home. Image: Police Scotland
Mobile home stolen from outside Perthshire house
The new commemorative 50p coin (Ben Birchall/PA)
Comfort Food Friday: Make this ham and cauliflower cheese for an eye-catching and tasty…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented