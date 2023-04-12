Replica of St Edward’s Crown made using 319 Scrabble pieces

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Replica of St Edward’s Crown made using 319 Scrabble pieces

By Press Association
A crown made by British milliner Justin Smith of J. Smith Esquire (Mattel/Michael Bowles)
A crown made by British milliner Justin Smith of J. Smith Esquire (Mattel/Michael Bowles)

A crown made from 319 Scrabble pieces as a “labour of love” is to pay homage to both the upcoming Coronation and the popular word game’s 75th anniversary.

The crown – made by British milliner Justin Smith of J Smith Esquire – drew inspiration from the St Edward’s Crown, which is to be used by the King during his Coronation, and took more than 153 hours to put together.

Ensuring that the majestic nature of the crown was reflected, sparkling jewels, crystals and gold beading have been added to the black and white tiles.

Mr Smith said that the construction of the crown was a “labour of love” and he went as far as sourcing the crown’s purple velvet fabric from Joel & Sons – the same couture fabric supplier used by the Royal family.

Man looking at a crown which he is holding in his hand
British milliner Justin Smith of J Smith Esquire poses with the crown he has made (Mattel/Michael Bowles)

“It was a labour of love to reimagine this most iconic of headwear, the St Edward’s Crown, with its rich, royal heritage, utilising Scrabble tiles creatively alongside traditional millinery techniques, to celebrate Scrabble’s 75th anniversary, as well as honouring the King’s Coronation,” he added.

The Scrabble replica closely follows the look of the St Edward’s Crown, which has four crosses-pattees, four fleurs-de-lis and two arches.

Instead of ermine fur, a faux-fur trim bedecked with miniature Scrabble tiles from the Travel Scrabble Edition has been included and encircles the base, with Scrabble tiles from the Deluxe and Original editions completing the jewelled crown.

Close up pf Scrabble letters on the rim of a golden crown
A close-up of the Scrabble Crown (Mattel/Michael Bowles)

The Scrabble Crown weighs 2.2 kg and has a circumference of 75cm, compared to the 2.23kg Crown Jewels.

Words including ‘king’, ‘coronation’ and ‘royal’ have also been added, for those with a keen eye for detail.

It is to go on display in Westfield White City at The Entertainer Toy Store before the Coronation.

The crown was made using traditional artisan methods including leather cutting, sculpting and hand-sewing gems, as well as more innovative measures such as brass sewing.

Top of a crown, which has Scrabble pieces and jewels on it
A close-up of the top of the Scrabble Crown (Mattel/Michael Bowles)

Ray Adler, vice president and global head of games at Mattel, added: “After 75 years, Scrabble continues to be one of the most iconic games in the world by fostering meaningful connections across generations, harnessing the power of words, and celebrating the benefits of positive expression.

“An ethos brought vividly to life by players enjoying the simple fun of building words together on a shared game board.”

Scrabble has previously been associated with paying homage to royal events, with a Scrabble portrait of Charles being commissioned to mark both his 60th birthday, and the game’s 60th anniversary.

