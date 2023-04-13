McDonald: Sinn Fein shares US foreign policy concerns but boycott ‘wrong choice’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

McDonald: Sinn Fein shares US foreign policy concerns but boycott ‘wrong choice’

By Press Association
People awaiting the arrival of US President Joe Biden in Dundalk, Co Louth (Niall Carson/PA)
People awaiting the arrival of US President Joe Biden in Dundalk, Co Louth (Niall Carson/PA)

Mary Lou McDonald has said there is no ambiguity about Sinn Fein’s stance on US foreign policy, but she insisted Irish issues will be her “port of call” when speaking to Joe Biden.

It comes after a TD accused the US president of using the Dail chamber as a “soapbox” to air his foreign policy agenda as statements will not be taken from political parties following his remarks to parliamentarians.

Ms McDonald indicated that she shares concerns about America’s role in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as the country’s support for Israel, but said a boycott of the US president’s address to the Irish parliament is the “wrong choice”.

People Before Profit is boycotting the historic speech by Mr Biden to both houses of the Oireachtas over objections to his foreign policy.

Paul Murphy TD
Paul Murphy said Joe Biden should be pressed on US foreign policy during his visit (PA)

The party said the move is due to Mr Biden’s record on Palestine, Iraq, Nato expansion and over climate pollution – as well as the “absence of opportunity for Dail parties to ask questions”.

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy told the PA news agency it is possible to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement while also raising concerns about US foreign policy.

“We think it’s our duty to speak out about this and to draw attention to it… It’s treated as a visit by an interesting Irish-American celebrity, as opposed to a visit of the most powerful person in the world who needs to be asked hard questions about the kinds of policies that he is pursuing,” he said.

When asked about Sinn Fein’s position, he said there is “no indication” the party is going to raise the foreign policy criticisms it has.

“When Biden speaks in the Dail this afternoon – and I presume he will make allusions to Ukraine, hints towards Nato, the importance of the West standing together, etc – Sinn Fein TDs will, together with every other single TD and Senator in the Dail I presume, stand up and give a standing ovation.

“That is not raising necessary criticisms of Joe Biden, that is allowing him to present himself as something that he’s not.

Mary Lou McDonald
Sinn Fein Party leader Mary Lou McDonald is to meet US President Joe Biden during his Irish visit (Liam McBurney/PA)

“The problem is we are not being given an opportunity to give our position, nor is any other party in the Dail.”

This has been the policy previously for US presidents who address the Dail, Mr Murphy said the Oireachtas Business Committee heard this was due to “the prominence and stature of the position of US presidents”.

Mr Murphy added: “We do think that if you go to address a parliament, which is made up of representatives of people representing different viewpoints, you really should listen to the views of those people.

“This visit he’s just speaking, there’s no response by anybody, no questions, no nothing.

“All that Leinster House is being used for is a soapbox to push Biden’s agenda.”

He said that in the absence of statements, the best way to show opposition is “by not participating in the whole thing”.

Speaking earlier, Ms McDonald heaped praise on the US contribution to the peace process, but said Sinn Fein’s concerns about aspects of Washington’s foreign policy are well known.

The Sinn Fein leader also told RTE Radio 1’s Morning Ireland programme that “there wouldn’t have been a peace process without America”.

Asked directly if she shares left-wing criticisms of US foreign policy, she said: “Of course I do. And those are legitimate criticisms. I very much doubt that anybody in the American administration is unaware of the wide criticism of many of their foreign policy stances.”

Questioned whether she would raise concerns about Israel with the president, she added: “I’ll meet him today. I’m not sure what opportunity I will have to have any length of a conversation with him.

“My first port of call with the president is Ireland and Irish affairs, marking progress, marking their contribution, but my position as regards Palestine, the rights of the Palestinian people, and Israeli apartheid are well, well documented.

“There is nobody with any ambiguous or lack of clarity of my or Sinn Fein’s position on all of those matters. Today, this visit is about Ireland.

“This visit is about the political impasse that we have here.

“The political opportunities that I want us to grasp with both hands, and the United States of America is a partner in that, and for the criticism of their foreign policy, be very clear, Ireland, building peace in Ireland, the success of all of this, is very much an American foreign policy triumph, and is very, very much to their credit.”

Asked about the planned boycott, US National Security Council senior director for Europe Amanda Sloat told reporters on Thursday morning that Mr Biden was looking forward to meeting the leaders of the main political parties in Ireland.

“He has received an incredibly warm welcome here in Ireland.

“He is very much appreciative of the invitation to address the houses of parliament today.

She said it was a “historic opportunity” for Mr Biden to set out his views to the Irish people.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Kris Boyle in his shop, Dundee Sole.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Dundee’s ‘cool wee trainers shop’ is a Hilltown hidden gem
2
TikTok app logo on screen and a finger pointing at it.
TikTok trio put police in ‘considerable danger’ in high speed pursuit through Perthshire and…
3
Connor McInearney. Image: Facebook.
Dundee lout threatened to cut off schoolboy’s ears and sexually assaulted teen on bus…
4
Pittenweem Parish Church. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson
Council probe after worker accused of urinating in Fife graveyard
5
The vehicles were stolen from John Clark Motor Group in Dundee. Image: Google Maps.
Three Land Rovers worth over £140,000 stolen from Dundee shop
6
Linda Gowers leaves Dundee Sheriff Court after a previous hearing.
Death threat Kirrie mum who grabbed ‘drug dealer’ from street was ‘morally justified’ court…
7
The car on its roof. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Woman taken to hospital after car flips onto roof in Carnoustie
8
Humza Yousaf scratching his beard and looking pensive.
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP spin machine has completely collapsed, leaving Humza Yousaf badly exposed
9
Wayne Ross. Image: Facebook.
Death threat after dog struggle on Kirkcaldy High Street
10
The triumphant Monifieth kids. Image: Monifieth Athletic / Luc Bollan
Son of Dundee United hero helps Angus kids to Netherlands trophy triumph — after…

More from The Courier

Forfar manager Ray McKinnon has urged his players to secure a play-off spot. Image: Dave Johnston.
Ray McKinnon lifts promotion play-off talk ban as Forfar's League Two survival status is…
James McPake said his defender is recovering well but will miss the remainder of the season. Images: Craig Brown.
James McPake reveals jealously towards his Dunfermline stars and gives positive update on Rhys…
Brighton, England - April 05, 2007: Waltzer Cars on Ride at Fairground, The Waltzer ride was invented in Cheshire, England around 1920. ; Shutterstock ID 1194411889; purchase_order: ; job:
Last weekend of fun fair at Dundee Riverside
Manager Chris Nelson at the new Dundee Golf Centre at Ballumbie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
First look at new high-tech Dundee golf range 17 months after Storm Arwen destruction
Botti Biabi has entertained the Brechin City fans this year. Image: Darrell Benns / DCT Media.
Botti Biabi eyes up back-to-back silverware as Brechin City battle Buckie Thistle for Highland…
William Roxburgh, a former special constable, was fined at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media
Medal-winning ex-special constable from Fife fined for carelessly overtaking static police car
Kirkside Bar in St John's Place, Perth. Image: Kathryn Anderson.
Perth pub given permission to extend outdoor seating area
People awaiting the arrival of US President Joe Biden in Dundalk, Co Louth (Niall Carson/PA)
No injuries after two police cars involved in A92 Fife crash
The coronation of King Charles III will take place on May 6. Image: Shutterstock Feed.
Perth and Kinross pubs to stay open until 1am for the King's coronation
The stolen mobile home. Image: Police Scotland
Mobile home stolen from outside Perthshire house

Editor's Picks

Most Commented