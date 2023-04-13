Ainsley Harriott hails power of food with invitations to Coronation Big Lunch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ainsley Harriott hails power of food with invitations to Coronation Big Lunch

By Press Association
Ainsley Harriott joined Coronation Big Lunch organisers (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Ainsley Harriott joined Coronation Big Lunch organisers (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Chef and TV presenter Ainsley Harriott hailed the power of food to bring communities together as he knocked on doors to hand out invitations to a local Coronation Big Lunch.

The Big Lunch ambassador, known for hosting twenty-one series of Ready, Steady, Cook, joined the street party planning around Richmond, south-west London, by knocking on doors and posting invitations.

Thousands of street parties are expected to be held during the coronation weekend, with people encouraged to come together across the country for the Coronation Big Lunch on Sunday May 7.

Harriott, 66, told the PA news agency: “What I’ve discovered more and more over the years is how important food is to bring people together, it’s part of the social glue.

Coronation Big Lunch
Ainsley Harriott and local resident Sarah Mountcastle (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

“If you can share a bit of cake or sandwiches, it’s another extension of friendship, and a way of showing that you trust your neighbours.”

While he invited residents in Grosvenor Gardens, East Sheen, to the coronation festivities, Harriott added: “One of the most important things about longevity in life is feeling a part of your community.

“We have gone through a period when everybody just became a little bit selfish – this coronation is an opportunity for us to address those things, to show our human sides and look out for our neighbours.”

Harriott praised the variety of cuisines that are available now, and highlighted the learning opportunities that could come from inviting neighbours to a Big Lunch and contributing dishes from your culture.

Coronation Big Lunch
Ainsley Harriott hands out invitations to the Coronation Big Lunch (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

“It’s a brilliant opportunity for cultures and generations to come together and to make a difference, to unify us, to make us all realise this beautiful multicultural world that we’re living in and to appreciate each other,” he said.

He added: “Open up, don’t be afraid of different kinds of food, try each other’s cooking and learn their stories.”

He said his coronation plans will likely involve a street party, and his contribution to the spread would be some butternut squash sausage rolls.

“It’s really super delicious even for those who are meat eaters, but for those that are vegetarians it just crosses every boundary.

“And I think when you invite everyone, then it’s just nice to have something that everybody feels comfortable eating,” he said.

Coronation Big Lunch
There will be a street party on May 7 (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Sarah Mountcastle, 51, who was joined by Harriott to distribute invitations to her community’s Big Lunch, said: “It’s absolutely brilliant to have Ainsley’s help to get our invites out.

“We love our Big Lunch street parties and we never want anyone to miss out.

“If you’re thinking about organising a Coronation Big Lunch, just do it, don’t overthink it and have fun, just take the chance to talk to your neighbours, and just get to know each other.”

The Big Lunch is a community celebration run by the Eden Project and funded by the National Lottery. It takes place annually in June, but has been moved to May this year to coincide with the coronation.

Lindsey Brummitt, programme director at the Eden Project, said: “What’s exciting about being a central part of the coronation celebrations is that people will be in that mindset of coming together.

“They’ve got time off over a long weekend and it’s a really lovely way to mark a moment in our history, whether you’re into the royal family or not.”

She added that it was fantastic to have Ainsley Harriott on board, and praised the warm reception that many of those invited had given to the Big Lunch.

“Every single person I’ve spoken to who has organised a Big Lunch said how surprised they are at the positive response, and for anyone who’s nervous, start small, just pop a few invitations through doors and see what happens,” she said.

