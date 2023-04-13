BMX rider performs tricks on ‘surreal’ floating skatepark 2,000 feet up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BMX rider performs tricks on ‘surreal’ floating skatepark 2,000 feet up

By Press Association
Kriss Kyle pulled off several difficult tricks as the bowl flew high above the Cotswolds (Red Bull/PA)


A British BMX rider has spoken of completing a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” after he performed tricks on a floating skatepark more than 2,000 feet (610 metres) above the ground.

Kriss Kyle completed the world-first stunt, called Don’t Look Down, on February 6 when he rode around a custom-made bowl suspended by a hot air balloon.

The balloon set off from Charlton Park Estate in Wiltshire and flew about 30 miles over the Cotswolds before touching down.

Kyle executed several highly technical BMX tricks in the short time window, and achieved the feat while wearing a parachute and contending with a constantly swinging bowl.

The 31-year-old Scot, from Stranraer, Dumfries and Galloway, has competed in professional BMX events since 2008 and is an athlete for Red Bull.

Speaking at the launch event at Red Bull Racing Headquarters in Buckinghamshire, Kyle told the PA news agency: “I went straight to the edge, looked over and thought, ‘This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.’

“All through riding that little bike, I was like, ‘This is one that I’ll be taking to the grave.’ (It was) a surreal experience and (I’m) just super fortunate for it, and I can’t believe I’ve done it.”

BMX athlete Kriss Kyle, sat on his bike and wearing a helmet, stood in front of a large hot air balloon
Kriss Kyle described being inside the bowl mid-flight as a ‘surreal experience’ (Red Bull/PA)

Kyle said the idea of a floating skatepark came to him whilst out mountain biking with his dogs in lockdown, before he pitched the idea to his manager at Red Bull.

He added: “This was pretty much the same as I go into every project – if you want it bad enough, just keep visualising it and sure enough you can turn that into a reality.

“No one’s ever really done anything like this, and it’s a big bit of kit. It’s actually registered as an aircraft, which is insane.”

Very specific climatic conditions, including wind speeds of less than three miles per hour, were required to make the flight possible, meaning Kyle had to do his fair share of weather watching.

He said: “I had a year of stand-by waiting for this weather window to come around, so every night I was visualising what it would be like.”

A BMX Athlete performs rides around a floating skatepark suspended 2,100 feet in the air by a large hot air balloon.
Kriss Kyle performing a stunt in mid-air (Red Bull[/PA)

Engineers at Red Bull Racing needed to manufacture the bowl with less conventional materials, in order to make it lighter and buoyant enough to float at 1.6 tonnes.

Rob Gray, technical director of Red Bull Advanced Technologies, said: “The original wooden bowl was a sort of prototype – they built that bowl to check Kriss could ride it and to define the shape that they wanted.

“The whole focus for us really was on getting the weight down. To do that we used carbon fibre, which is the same material we make the Formula One cars out of.”

Having been involved in previous high-profile projects including Kaleidoscope and Out of Season, Kyle said his latest project was “definitely up there” as one of his best, adding: “It’s been an incredible experience from start to finish.”

He said that filming for his next stunt, which will take place in Switzerland, was due to begin in October.

