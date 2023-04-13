WTA ends China boycott but vows not to ‘let Peng Shuai be forgotten’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
WTA ends China boycott but vows not to ‘let Peng Shuai be forgotten’

By Press Association
Peng Shuai in action at Wimbledon in 2014 (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Peng Shuai in action at Wimbledon in 2014 (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The WTA has decided to end its boycott of China despite its demands over the welfare of former player Peng Shuai not being met.

The ex-Wimbledon doubles champion and world number one in the format caused a storm in November 2021 when she wrote a detailed post on social media making allegations about a relationship with high-ranking Chinese official Zhang Gaoli.

The post was swiftly removed and Peng disappeared from public view, sparking concern across the tennis world about her welfare.

A man draws attention to Peng Shuai's situation at Wimbledon last year
A man draws attention to Peng Shuai's situation at Wimbledon last year (Zac Goodwin/PA)

China had become by some distance the WTA’s most lucrative market, with more tournaments there than in any other country, including the WTA Finals in Shenzhen.

Tournaments were suspended in the country because of the coronavirus pandemic but the WTA responded strongly to the situation, with chief executive Steve Simon saying the tour would not return to China unless there was an investigation into Peng’s complaints and independent proof of her welfare.

He admitted on Thursday neither of those stipulations has been met but the WTA has suffered without China’s investment and will now return to the country in the autumn.

Simon told BBC Sport: “We’ve been in this for 16 months and we are convinced that at this point our requests will not be met. To continue with the same strategy doesn’t make sense and a different approach is needed.

“Hopefully, by returning, more progress can be made.”

Last month the WTA entered into a “strategic partnership” with private equity firm CVC Capital Partners worth £125million with the aim of increasing commercial growth.

Simon insisted they have not parked concerns about Peng, saying: “We’ve achieved some assurances from people that are close to Peng that she’s safe and living with her family in Beijing.

“We are hoping by the return more progress will be made. We are very proud of the position we took. We’re not going to let Peng be forgotten at this point in time.”

France’s Alize Cornet was the driving force behind drawing attention to Peng’s plight but she declined to comment on the return to China ahead of the Billie Jean King Cup tie against Great Britain in Coventry.

Peng Shuai (right) won the Wimbledon doubles title in 2013 with Hsieh Su-wei
Peng Shuai (right) won the Wimbledon doubles title in 2013 with Hsieh Su-wei (PA)

Simon claimed most players are behind the move, saying: “We certainly have some that were not, but the majority – the great majority – were in support and are in support of going back. There was strong support across the members, the (player) council and the board.”

Human rights organisation Amnesty International raised concerns about the decision, with China researcher Kai Ong saying: “To date, there’s no independently-verifiable evidence that can prove Peng Shuai is truly safe and free.

“We’re reminding the WTA of the structural hurdles many survivors of sexual violence in China face when seeking justice and remedy.

“Returning to China without continuing to push for an independent investigation into Peng’s accusations risks perpetuating the systemic injustice faced by sexual violence survivors in the country.”

