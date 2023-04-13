Varadkar hails US world leadership at meeting with Biden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Varadkar hails US world leadership at meeting with Biden

By Press Association
US President Joe Biden meeting Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Farmleigh House, Dublin, on day three of his visit to the island of Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)
US President Joe Biden meeting Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Farmleigh House, Dublin, on day three of his visit to the island of Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)

Irish premier Leo Varadkar hailed the importance of US and European leadership, as he met with President Joe Biden in Dublin.

The Taoiseach, meeting Mr Biden at Farmleigh House in Phoenix Park, praised American leadership since the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year.

Mr Varadkar said he wanted to “thank you and your administration and your country’s leadership when it comes to Ukraine because I never thought in my lifetime that we’d see a war of this nature happening in Europe again”.

He added: “Democracy and liberty and the things that we believe in are on retreat, or in retreat, in large parts of the world, and if it wasn’t for American leadership, and if it wasn’t for America and Europe working together, I don’t know what kind of world we’d live in.”

Mr Biden, who also met with the Irish leader in Washington on St Patrick’s Day, praised Irish values and the country’s acceptance of thousands of Ukrainian refugees as he spoke of a “stronger and stronger relationship” between the US and Ireland.

The pair are set to discuss efforts to restore powersharing in Northern Ireland, with Mr Varadkar thanking Mr Biden for US support for the Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Biden told Mr Varadkar it had been great to see him in Washington last month, and said: “I think there really is an opportunity to make serious progress, not just because of the accord that was signed 25 years ago, but in terms of the way Ireland is moving, the way it is taking its place in the world, working on helping countries around the world that are dealing with starvation, the way you’ve – I know it’s not easy – welcomed Ukrainians here and the leadership you’ve shown.”

Joe Biden rings peace bell
Irish President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina watch as Joe Biden rings the peace bell (Brian Lawless/PA)

Earlier, in the grounds of the Irish president’s official residence in Dublin, Mr Biden had reiterated his hopes for the return of politicians to Stormont as he rang the symbolic peace bell.

Speaking to Mr Varadkar, Mr Biden appeared to reference the progress made in securing the Windsor Framework – the deal between the EU and UK to amend the Northern Ireland Protocol – as he spoke of co-operation between the Taoiseach and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as “very valuable as well”.

The US president, who will address the Irish Parliament later on Thursday as part of a day filled with ceremonies and formal honours, was greeted at Aras an Uachtarain by Michael D Higgins as he continued his four-day visit to the island of Ireland.

Mr Biden, who stopped to speak to reporters after ringing the peace bell four times, said: “I hope that the government begins to function as it used to in terms of functioning as a representative body in the north.

“I think that’s necessary and that’s for you all to decide, not for me to decide.”

Joe Biden and Leo Varadkar
US President Joe Biden is welcomed by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Farmleigh House (Niall Carson/PA)

The peace bell was installed in 2008 to mark the 10th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Biden, who visited Belfast on Wednesday as part of a trip to mark the 25th anniversary of the peace accord, referenced former US senator George Mitchell, who chaired the negotiations which led to the agreement.

He said: “I’m very proud of my colleague George Mitchell. He did a fine job. He said 300 days of failure, one day of success. We have got to build on that one day.”

Mr Biden is expected to later set out a “shared vision” for the future of US-Irish relations when he addresses both Houses of the Oireachtas.

He received a ceremonial welcome to Aras an Uachtarain, with his motorcade cheered by onlookers as it passed into the vast Phoenix Park.

Joe Biden
Joe Biden, centre, with Irish President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina (Brian Lawless/PA)

It was Mr Biden’s third visit to the residence, but his first as president.

A military band played the American national anthem as Mr Biden stood outside the grand residence with his right hand on his heart.

After listening to the Irish national anthem, the president inspected a guard of honour before being introduced to Irish dignitaries including Irish Defence Forces Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Sean Clancy and head of the Irish police, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

But Mr Biden was peppered with questions from reporters as he stood in the grounds of the Irish president’s house, including on a high-profile national security leak and his feelings on being back in Ireland.

The world leader said it “feels great” to be home, adding: “I know it sounds silly.”

Joe Biden with GAA players
Mr Biden and Mr Varadkar met young Camogie players (Niall Carson/PA)

The visit finished with Mr Biden and Mr Varadkar together meeting some young GAA players.

Mr Biden will be accompanied to the Irish parliament by Marie Heaney, the widow of his favourite poet, Seamus Heaney.

Nine members of the US Congress, one senator as well as Mr Biden’s sister Valerie and son Hunter will attend the event, as well as former Irish president Mary McAleese, two former taoisigh, Bertie Ahern and Enda Kenny, Northern Ireland political leaders and Larysa Gerasko, ambassador of Ukraine to Ireland.

Mr Biden will attend a banquet in his honour at Dublin Castle hosted by Mr Varadkar in the evening.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Linda Gowers leaves Dundee Sheriff Court after a previous hearing.
Death threat Kirrie mum who grabbed ‘drug dealer’ from street was ‘morally justified’ court…
2
The vehicles were stolen from John Clark Motor Group in Dundee. Image: Google Maps.
Three Land Rovers worth over £140,000 stolen from Dundee shop
3
Wayne Ross. Image: Facebook.
Death threat after dog struggle on Kirkcaldy High Street
4
The car on its roof. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Woman taken to hospital after car flips onto roof in Carnoustie
5
Kris Boyle in his shop, Dundee Sole.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Dundee’s ‘cool wee trainers shop’ is a Hilltown hidden gem
6
The Maryfield Tram Depot which has been earmarked as the new home for Dundee Transport Museum.
New site for Dundee Transport Museum set for approval despite objections
7
Mark Shannon
Sheriff notes Dundee’s drugs death toll as dealer sentenced
8
The triumphant Monifieth kids. Image: Monifieth Athletic / Luc Bollan
Son of Dundee United hero helps Angus kids to Netherlands trophy triumph — after…
9
James Tofalli was stopped by police near Arbroath.
Fundraiser in court for ‘driving piano’ on A92 at Arbroath as charity venture hits…
10
Snake found on Broughty Ferry Beach
Huge 10ft long python found on Broughty Ferry beach
4

More from The Courier

m90 crash
Drivers face delays on the M90 in Dunfermline as crash blocks road
US President Joe Biden meeting Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Farmleigh House, Dublin, on day three of his visit to the island of Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Fake fags and 5am 'nagging' strop
Humza Yousaf scratching his beard and looking pensive.
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP spin machine has completely collapsed, leaving Humza Yousaf badly exposed
Workers have complained about the living conditions at Mains of Errol. Image: DC Thomson
Perthshire farm gives assurances over migrant workforce treatment
Pittenweem Parish Church. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson
Council probe after worker accused of urinating in Fife graveyard
Gayle Culross of Let The Fun Be Gin. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Las Vegas 'high roller' inspired Angus woman to build mobile bar
Craig Wighton said signing the new deal was a no-brainer. Image: Craig Brown.
Craig Wighton 'delighted' to sign new two-year deal at Dunfermline
Humza Yousaf broke his silence over the SNP's motorhome controversy. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Humza Yousaf breaks silence over SNP’s £100k Fife motorhome controversy
4
Arbroath players celebrate winning the 2019 title. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Arbroath celebrate 4 fantastic years in the Championship but will they make it to…
The price of swimming in Perth and Kinross is set to rise. Image: Live Active Leisure.
In full: List of Perth and Kinross leisure fees as costs rise by up…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented