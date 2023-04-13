Trump set to give second deposition in New York fraud lawsuit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Trump set to give second deposition in New York fraud lawsuit

By Press Association
Former president Donald Trump gestures as he leaves Trump Tower in New York on Thursday (Seth Wenig/AP/PA)
Former president Donald Trump gestures as he leaves Trump Tower in New York on Thursday (Seth Wenig/AP/PA)

Former US president Donald Trump arrived at the offices of New York’s attorney general on Thursday for his second deposition in a legal battle over his company’s business practices.

He was scheduled to meet lawyers for Attorney General Letitia James, who sued Mr Trump last year.

Her lawsuit claims Mr Trump and his family misled banks and business associates by giving them false information about his net worth and the value of assets such as hotels and golf courses.

The lawsuit is unrelated to the felony criminal charges filed against Mr Trump by the Manhattan district attorney, which led last week to his historic arraignment, the first for a former president.

In a social media post on Thursday morning, Mr Trump called the suit “ridiculous, just like all of the other Election Interference cases being brought against me”.

In an earlier post, he said the “good thing” about the lawsuit is “I will finally be able to show what a great, profitable, and valuable company I built”.

Trump Legal Troubles
The motorcade of former president Donald Trump arrives at the Attorney General’s office building for depositions in a civil investigation in New York (Yuki Iwamura/AP/PA)

He raised his fist as he left his apartment at Trump Tower, with his motorcade arriving at the Attorney General’s office at around 9.42 am.

Ms James declined to answer a question about the deposition at a news conference on an unrelated matter on Wednesday.

Mr Trump previously met with Ms James’s lawyers on August 10 last year, but refused to answer all but a few procedural questions, invoking his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination more than 400 times.

“Anyone in my position not taking the Fifth Amendment would be a fool, an absolute fool,” he said in the session, which was recorded on video and later released publicly.

Trump Legal Troubles
Protesters gather before Donald Trump arrives for the deposition at the Attorney General’s New York office (Craig Ruttle/AP/PA)

Mr Trump predicted a “renegade” prosecutor would try to make a criminal case out of his answers, if he gave them.

“One statement or answer that is ever so slightly off, just ever so slightly, by accident, by mistake, such as it was a sunny, beautiful day, when actually it was slightly overcast, would be met by law enforcement at a level seldom seen in this country, because I’ve experienced it,” he said.

His lawyer signalled that he intends to answer questions this time instead of invoking his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination.

“President Trump is not only willing but also eager to testify before the Attorney General today,” his lawyer, Alina Habba, said in a statement.

“He remains resolute in his stance that he has nothing to conceal, and he looks forward to educating the Attorney General about the immense success of his multi-billion dollar company.”

A trial for the lawsuit is scheduled for October.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Linda Gowers leaves Dundee Sheriff Court after a previous hearing.
Death threat Kirrie mum who grabbed ‘drug dealer’ from street was ‘morally justified’ court…
2
The vehicles were stolen from John Clark Motor Group in Dundee. Image: Google Maps.
Three Land Rovers worth over £140,000 stolen from Dundee shop
3
Wayne Ross. Image: Facebook.
Death threat after dog struggle on Kirkcaldy High Street
4
The car on its roof. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Woman taken to hospital after car flips onto roof in Carnoustie
5
Kris Boyle in his shop, Dundee Sole.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Dundee’s ‘cool wee trainers shop’ is a Hilltown hidden gem
6
The Maryfield Tram Depot which has been earmarked as the new home for Dundee Transport Museum.
New site for Dundee Transport Museum set for approval despite objections
7
Mark Shannon
Sheriff notes Dundee’s drugs death toll as dealer sentenced
8
The triumphant Monifieth kids. Image: Monifieth Athletic / Luc Bollan
Son of Dundee United hero helps Angus kids to Netherlands trophy triumph — after…
9
James Tofalli was stopped by police near Arbroath.
Fundraiser in court for ‘driving piano’ on A92 at Arbroath as charity venture hits…
10
Snake found on Broughty Ferry Beach
Huge 10ft long python found on Broughty Ferry beach
4

More from The Courier

m90 crash
Drivers face delays on the M90 in Dunfermline as crash blocks road
Former president Donald Trump gestures as he leaves Trump Tower in New York on Thursday (Seth Wenig/AP/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Fake fags and 5am 'nagging' strop
Humza Yousaf scratching his beard and looking pensive.
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP spin machine has completely collapsed, leaving Humza Yousaf badly exposed
Workers have complained about the living conditions at Mains of Errol. Image: DC Thomson
Perthshire farm gives assurances over migrant workforce treatment
Pittenweem Parish Church. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson
Council probe after worker accused of urinating in Fife graveyard
Gayle Culross of Let The Fun Be Gin. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Las Vegas 'high roller' inspired Angus woman to build mobile bar
Craig Wighton said signing the new deal was a no-brainer. Image: Craig Brown.
Craig Wighton 'delighted' to sign new two-year deal at Dunfermline
Humza Yousaf broke his silence over the SNP's motorhome controversy. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Humza Yousaf breaks silence over SNP’s £100k Fife motorhome controversy
4
Arbroath players celebrate winning the 2019 title. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Arbroath celebrate 4 fantastic years in the Championship but will they make it to…
The price of swimming in Perth and Kinross is set to rise. Image: Live Active Leisure.
In full: List of Perth and Kinross leisure fees as costs rise by up…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented