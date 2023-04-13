Fundraiser, 106, inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore gets Prime Minister’s honour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fundraiser, 106, inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore gets Prime Minister’s honour

By Press Association
A 106-year-old woman who was "inspired by watching Captain Tom" Moore and raised more than £60,000 for the British Heart Foundation during the Covid pandemic has been honoured by the Prime Minister (British Heart Foundation/Simon Booth/PA)
A 106-year-old woman who was “inspired by watching Captain Tom” Moore and raised more than £60,000 for the British Heart Foundation during the Covid pandemic has been honoured by the Prime Minister (British Heart Foundation/Simon Booth/PA)

A centenarian inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore to raise more than £60,000 for the British Heart Foundation during the Covid pandemic has been honoured by the Prime Minister.

Joan Willett, 106, was presented with the Points of Light Award by her MP in Hastings and Rye, Sally-Ann Hart, at a celebratory party on Wednesday.

The award, launched in 2014, is given each weekday to ordinary people doing extraordinary things for their community.

Ms Willett, a former teacher who has survived two heart attacks, raised money for the charity in 2020 when she completed a 17-mile walking challenge outside her care home.

She said: “It’s a huge surprise to receive this award from the Prime Minister and lovely that my MP thought of me and made the nomination.

“I feel very honoured and flattered but I don’t think I have done anything special.

Joan Willett sat with her Points of Light Award, alongside MP for Hastings and Rye Sally-Ann Hart
Joan Willett, right, with MP for Hastings and Rye Sally-Ann Hart, who presented the award (British Heart Foundation/Simon Booth/PA)

“During the pandemic, I was inspired by watching Captain Tom to do my walk for the British Heart Foundation because thanks to their research I have been able to reach the age I am and still enjoy life.

“I’m also so grateful that I came to live at my care home after my second heart attack because the staff are wonderful and have made sure that I keep my independence, which is so important to me.”

Ms Willett said the best thing about her efforts was seeing the kindness of people from all over the world, adding: “You only hear about the bad things in the world but this has given me great faith in humanity.”

Ms Willett appeared on TV and the Piccadilly Circus billboards during her challenge and has since had the hill she climbed named after her.

Dr Charmaine Griffiths, chief executive of the British Heart Foundation said: “Joan is such an exceptional person. Her incredible fundraising for the BHF during the pandemic touched all of our hearts and it’s just wonderful to see her recognised by the Prime Minister and Points of Light awards.

“Having been a heart patient herself, she knows just how important research is and the £60,000 she raised will fund more research to help countless others live long and fulfilling lives – just like Joan.”

The late Captain Sir Tom, a Second World War veteran from Marston Moretaine in Bedfordshire, shot to national fame when he raised almost £39m for NHS charities during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic by walking laps of his garden aged 100.

