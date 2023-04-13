In Pictures: Busy day for Joe Biden as he continues trip to island of Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: Busy day for Joe Biden as he continues trip to island of Ireland

By Press Association
Joe Biden, right, puts his arm around Michael D Higgins on day three of the US president’s trip to the island of Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA)
Joe Biden, right, puts his arm around Michael D Higgins on day three of the US president's trip to the island of Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA)

President Joe Biden continued his four-day trip to the island of Ireland on Thursday with a busy day of engagements.

First stop, the 80-year-old visited the president of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, at his official residence in Phoenix Park, Dublin.

Later, Mr Biden addressed the Irish Parliament, the Oireachtas, where he set out a “shared vision” for the future of US-Irish relations..

President Biden visit to the island of Ireland
Joe Biden shares a joke with Michael D Higgins as he signs the visitors book at Aras an Uachtarain, in Phoenix Park, Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)
President Biden visit to the island of Ireland
Joe Biden waves to onlookers as he takes a stroll in Phoenix Park with Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina (Brian Lawless/PA)
President Biden visit to the island of Ireland
The red carpet gets a vacuum before Joe Biden’s arrival at Farmleigh House, Dublin, to meet Leo Varadkar (Niall Carson/PA)
President Biden visit to the island of Ireland
Joe Biden gives a wave as he departs Aras an Uachtarain (Brian Lawless/PA)
President Biden visit to the island of Ireland
Michael D Higgins watches as Joe Biden rings the peace bell at Aras an Uachtarain in Phoenix Park (Brian Lawless/PA)
President Biden visit to the island of Ireland
Joe Biden in conversation with Leo Varadkar at Farmleigh House, Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)
President Biden visit to the island of Ireland
Joe Biden and Leo Varadkar meet camogie players at Farmleigh House (Niall Carson/PA)
President Biden visit to the island of Ireland
Joe Biden inspects the guard of honour during his visit to Aras an Uachtarain (Brian Lawless/PA)
President Biden visit to the island of Ireland
Michael D Higgins’ dog Misneach makes an appearance at Aras an Uachtarain (Brian Lawless/PA)
President Biden visit to the island of Ireland
Joe Biden with Dail speaker Sean O Fearghail (left) and chairman of the Seanad Jerry Buttimer (right) on the steps of the the Oireachtas Eireann (Liam McBurney/PA)
President Biden visit to the island of Ireland
Joe Biden addressing a packed Oireachtas Eireann (Tony Maxwell/PA)

