In Pictures: Busy day for Joe Biden as he continues trip to island of Ireland By Press Association April 13 2023, 4.04pm

Joe Biden, right, puts his arm around Michael D Higgins on day three of the US president's trip to the island of Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA)

President Joe Biden continued his four-day trip to the island of Ireland on Thursday with a busy day of engagements. First stop, the 80-year-old visited the president of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, at his official residence in Phoenix Park, Dublin. Later, Mr Biden addressed the Irish Parliament, the Oireachtas, where he set out a "shared vision" for the future of US-Irish relations.

Joe Biden shares a joke with Michael D Higgins as he signs the visitors book at Aras an Uachtarain, in Phoenix Park, Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA) Joe Biden waves to onlookers as he takes a stroll in Phoenix Park with Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina (Brian Lawless/PA) The red carpet gets a vacuum before Joe Biden's arrival at Farmleigh House, Dublin, to meet Leo Varadkar (Niall Carson/PA) Joe Biden gives a wave as he departs Aras an Uachtarain (Brian Lawless/PA) Michael D Higgins watches as Joe Biden rings the peace bell at Aras an Uachtarain in Phoenix Park (Brian Lawless/PA) Joe Biden in conversation with Leo Varadkar at Farmleigh House, Dublin (Niall Carson/PA) Joe Biden and Leo Varadkar meet camogie players at Farmleigh House (Niall Carson/PA) Joe Biden inspects the guard of honour during his visit to Aras an Uachtarain (Brian Lawless/PA) Michael D Higgins' dog Misneach makes an appearance at Aras an Uachtarain (Brian Lawless/PA) Joe Biden with Dail speaker Sean O Fearghail (left) and chairman of the Seanad Jerry Buttimer (right) on the steps of the the Oireachtas Eireann (Liam McBurney/PA) Joe Biden addressing a packed Oireachtas Eireann (Tony Maxwell/PA)