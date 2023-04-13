Ukraine, Romania and Moldova boost ties at security meeting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ukraine, Romania and Moldova boost ties at security meeting

By Press Association
Ships docked in the Black Sea port of Constanta, Romania (Vadim Ghirda/AP/PA)
Ships docked in the Black Sea port of Constanta, Romania (Vadim Ghirda/AP/PA)

Romania, Ukraine and Moldova signed cooperation agreements in Romania’s capital on Thursday after a trilateral meeting on ways to strengthen security in their Black Sea region to counter threats posed by Russian aggression.

The Black Sea Security Conference in Bucharest brought together the three neighbouring countries’ foreign and defence ministers, government officials and international partners.

The aim was to address the wide-ranging impact that Moscow’s war in Ukraine is having on the region.

Nato member Romania’s foreign minister Bogdan Aurescu called Russia “the most direct and serious threat” to the Black Sea region and the Western alliance, and said war-torn Ukraine and embattled Moldova are “essential to our future European security”.

“Instead of peace and stability, the Black Sea region has become the primary target of the Russian aggression,” he said, adding that a strong Nato presence there “is a must”.

After signing the agreements, which aim to boost political, economic and security cooperation between the three nations, Mr Aurescu said it “records the fact that we have similar visions”.

Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba — who spoke to the Bucharest gathering by video-link — called the war “a bleeding wound in the middle of Europe” and said a security network for countries in the region that “feel threatened by the maniac on the loose” must be sought.

“It’s time to turn the Black Sea into what the Baltic Sea has become, a sea of Nato,” Mr Kuleba said, referring to Finland’s recent admission to the Nato military alliance.

He also called for a “resolute step forward” on the path to Ukraine’s own Nato membership, a move that Western officials are wary of committing to.

After signing the trilateral declaration on Thursday, Moldova’s foreign minister Nicu Popescu said that Moldova remains the target of “hybrid attempts to destabilise our country” and that the impact of Moscow’s war is being “felt by every citizen” of non-Nato Moldova.

Moldova, which has faced a long series of crises over the past year including alleged Russia-backed destabilisation plots, was granted European Union candidate status last June, the same day as Ukraine.

As well as addressing security issues, the Black Sea Security Conference held on April 12-13 discussed topics including freedom of trade and the facilitation of energy transport routes.

Officials also discussed the importance of countering Russia’s cyberwarfare efforts. Romania’s Mr Aurescu said Moscow is “orchestrating (attacks) against the region, against European and Allied states”.

