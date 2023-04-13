King is presented with £5 coin featuring his crowned portrait for first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King is presented with £5 coin featuring his crowned portrait for first time

By Press Association
Charles is presented with the first struck £5 coronation coin by Royal Mint CEO Anne Jessopp (left) and director Rebecca Morgan (centre) at Windsor Castle (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Charles is presented with the first struck £5 coronation coin by Royal Mint CEO Anne Jessopp (left) and director Rebecca Morgan (centre) at Windsor Castle (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The King has been presented with a £5 coin from a coronation commemorative range featuring his crowned portrait for the first time.

The collection, which includes a 50p, will be released later this month ahead of the May 6 celebration.

Anne Jessopp, the Royal Mint’s chief executive officer, and the organisation’s director, Rebecca Morgan, met Charles at Windsor Castle to present him with the £5 coin – the first to be struck.

Charles’ effigy, which was designed by artist and sculptor Martin Jennings and is emblazoned on the highly collectible coins, depicts him wearing the Tudor Crown.

The crown was personally selected by the King for the portrait despite it no longer existing, having been destroyed in the 1640s.

It continues the tradition of the crown being used in portraits of kings in the 20th century, including those of his great-grandfather King George VI.

Mr Jennings said he was “proud” to have created the portrait, which he said was “both dignified and celebratory for this historic occasion”.

The 50p coin also features a drawing of Westminster Abbey by the Royal Mint’s resident designer, Natasha Jenkins, and Charles’ cypher and crown to symbolise him being inside the abbey where he will be crowned.

King Charles III coronation
The King is presented with a £5 coin by Royal Mint CEO Anne Jessopp (centre) and director Rebecca Morgan (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The £5 coin features a design by Timothy Noad of the sacred and symbolic objects used in the coronation ceremony, known as the Coronation Regalia, and the St Edward’s Crown.

The range also contains a number of ounce coins that are available in several editions and sizes, each featuring the crowned portrait of the King on one side and an intricate design by John Bergdahl on the other.

The 50p coins will be available to buy from 9am on April 24 for between £11 and £1,220, while the £5 coins are priced between £14.50 and £2,995.

A 1kg solid gold proof coin featuring the designs of Mr Jennings and Mr Bergdahl will go on sale for £77,565.

Five million 50ps are set to enter circulation later in 2023 featuring the original, uncrowned effigy of Charles by Mr Jennings and the commemorative Westminster Abbey drawing by Ms Jenkins.

King Charles III coronation
The first struck £5 coronation coin has been presented to Charles (Jonathan Brady/PA)

This follows the five million memorial 50ps that entered circulation after the King ascended the throne.

Rebecca Morgan, director of collector services at the Royal Mint, called the range “a wonderful keepsake of such a historic occasion”.

“This is the first coronation that most of us will ever have seen – it has been 70 years since the last coronation in this country – and we know lots of people are gearing up to have a huge celebration,” Ms Morgan said.

“It is a historic moment for Britain and people are going to want something to remember it by and these coins are the perfect choice for that.”

She added: “The Royal Mint has struck the coins of the monarchy since the times of Alfred the Great.

“We are marking a moment in history and a new chapter in British coinage.”

The historian and curator at the Royal Mint Museum, Chris Barker, said the coins are unusual as they feature a crowned effigy of the King which in the 20th century has been reserved for commemorative medals only.

He said: “What also really stands out is the way the King is portrayed crowned because there’s a remarkable resemblance to his grandfather, George VI, and he has been shown wearing the Tudor Crown on coronation medals from his reign.

“You can see that the King is obviously channelling some of the iconography of the last king that Britain had.”

