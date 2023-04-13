David Moyes admits result better than performance in West Ham’s draw with Gent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Moyes admits result better than performance in West Ham’s draw with Gent

By Press Association
David Moyes admits the result was better than the performance after West Ham’s draw with Gent (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)
David Moyes admits the result was better than the performance after West Ham's draw with Gent (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)

David Moyes admitted the result was better than the performance after West Ham escaped with a 1-1 draw away at Belgian side Gent in the first leg of their Europa Conference League quarter-final.

Danny Ings put the Hammers ahead against the run of play just before half-time with the first European goal of his career.

But Gent, fourth in the Belgian first division, deservedly levelled in the second half through Hugo Cuypers.

Belgium Soccer Europa Conference League
West Ham took the lead just before half-time away to Gent (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)

And they could have taken a lead to the London Stadium for next week’s second leg when Nigerian striker Gift Orban rattled the crossbar with a scissor kick.

Former West Ham midfielder Joe Cole was scathing of the display, and said on BT Sport: “We’re lucky it’s still in our hands.

“There was not enough intensity in the play. For a lot of these players this is as close as they will ever come to winning a European trophy.

“West Ham have got away with one tonight.”

Belgium Soccer Europa Conference League
Danny Ings’ first European goal gave West Ham the lead (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)

Moyes insisted the Hammers had not taken their unfancied opponents lightly despite making six changes to his starting line-up with one eye on the Premier League relegation battle and a visit from leaders Arsenal on Sunday.

“Overall it was a really tough game, very physical, Gent were very strong and made it very difficult for us,” he said.

“I don’t think we were underestimating them. I think when you get to this stage of the competition, into the final eight, there are not many bad teams wherever you go.

“I think you will find everyone has worked really hard to be here and they don’t want to give up a chance to make a semi-final. We knew that would be the case. We knew it would be tough and it proved to be.

“I didn’t think the performance was good but the result was not a bad result. In cup competitions we know what can happen. We’re away from home, facing a strong crowd, and Gent played very well tonight.”

Nayef Aguerd had a goal ruled out for handball before Ings struck on his first European start since October 2015 for Liverpool.

Moyes has fallen foul of ball boys in Europe before; he was sent off for kicking a ball at one in their semi-final defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt last season.

But he was grateful to the Gent youngster who lobbed the ball straight to Vladimir Coufal so the right-back could immediately find Jarrod Bowen, who crossed for Ings to tap home at the far post.

“That’s the reason we brought Danny in, because he has got goals in him,” added Moyes.

“If we create chances, he will take them. We didn’t create enough tonight, we didn’t build well enough and made it difficult for ourselves. We were more liable to score a second on the counter, but it didn’t materialise.

“Hopefully we can show them a bit more about how we play when we see them next Thursday.”

