‘Love and care’ going into commemorative coronation china, manufacturers say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

‘Love and care’ going into commemorative coronation china, manufacturers say

By Press Association
A range of hand-finished fine bone china commemorating the upcoming coronation of the King and Queen Consort has gone on sale (Richard Vernalls/PA)
A range of hand-finished fine bone china commemorating the upcoming coronation of the King and Queen Consort has gone on sale (Richard Vernalls/PA)

A range of hand-finished fine bone china commemorating the upcoming coronation of the King and Queen Consort has gone on sale.

The official chinaware, employing centuries-old manufacturing processes and made in the heart of The Potteries in Stoke-on-Trent, is set to mark the May 6 ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London.

The range, from the Royal Collection Trust charity, features a bespoke design incorporating the royal coat of arms and a garland of laurel leaves symbolising peace.

It is available from Friday.

Also featured is a decorative border of oak leaves signifying strength and longevity alongside the emblems of the four nations of the UK – the thistle, rose, shamrock and daffodil – while an entwined ribbon symbolises the partnership of King and Queen Consort.

ROYAL Coronation Chinaware
By the time each piece has been finished, it will have passed through 50 pairs of hands (Richard Vernalls/PA)

The design features Charles’s cypher, which is stamped in gold foil, designed by The College of Arms and consists of initials from his name and title, rex, which is Latin for king.

Ian Grant, the trust’s head of product development and buying, said the process of designing and manufacturing thousands of pieces brought enormous pride to the staff working to produce the range.

The trust, part of the royal household, has been making commemorative china for 30 years.

But Mr Grant said: “This is probably the most momentous occasion we’ve developed a product for.”

Mr Grant, who started in the industry as an apprentice at Wedgwood in 1984, said designers and artisans needed to create a line of desirable products “very quickly” after the coronation date was announced.

The exact manufacturing location is kept under wraps, but workers there, some of whom started in the pottery-making industry as teenagers and are now in their 60s, spoke of their delight at being involved in marking such a historic event.

ROYAL Coronation Chinaware
Hand-finishing the unfired clay pieces involves processes like sponging and also fettling to remove the mould seams (Richard Vernalls/PA)

On the factory floor in Stoke, high quality white clay supplied from Devon and Cornwall is machine-mixed with water and other ingredients to form liquid clay, known as slip, which is sieved for impurities and then piped and hand-poured into moulds by staff using pressurised hoses.

The drying clay pieces must then be removed at precisely the right moment, in a process requiring careful timing, from the plaster of Paris moulds.

More slip is used like a glue to attach individually moulded handles, if needed, by hand.

Before firing in a kiln, the dried clay goes through wet-sponging and fettling – where the seams from the casts are carefully removed by hand in a process which has gone unchanged for decades.

Mr Grant said each stage requires “years of training”, building to an “amazing process” which gives value to the Made in England stamp each item has applied on its base.

Once fettled, the china is fired in a biscuit kiln at 1,238C for 11 hours, baking the pottery to such an extent that, when emptied at 4am, it will have shrunk by 15% – a percentage of shrinkage indicating a fine quality bone china.

ROYAL Coronation Chinaware
Handles being fitted to unfired clay pieces (Richard Vernalls/PA)

Pieces are then put in electric vibrating machines filled with small composite cubes of wood and pottery which act to “polish” the item without damaging it, allowing it to be glazed, and fired again at 1,080C.

The items are then decorated with a hand-applied silkscreen litho print.

In their still unfinished state, the colours on the decorated items – featuring paint containing liquid gold – are mismatched.

But once fired for a third and final time at 810C, the heat and chemical processes turn the browns into golds and the green becomes a deep and vivid royal blue.

Even the boxes into which the pieces are packed are hand-made by another Stoke-on-Trent firm, where an experienced team can make 200 packages an hour.

Mr Grant said: “Our guests and visitors to the sites at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse always look for something a little bit special when they visit us.

ROYAL Coronation Chinaware
Ian Grant, head of product development and buyer for the Royal Collection Trust (Richard Vernalls/PA)

“So we wanted to make sure that this product met the expectations of our visitors but also truly and properly reflected the occasion.”

The 55-year-old said the trust has been a keen supporter of china-making in The Potteries since Buckingham Palace opened to the public in 1993, having always bought its commemorative pottery from Staffordshire.

“We’re proud of our association with the area,” he said.

“So many hands, so much skill is involved in creating this wonderful product.

“Every single piece that we sell has gone through 50 separate pairs of highly-skilled hands, who’ve spent years in the industry – and every bit of skill, passion, love and care, goes into each piece.

“The industry is such a proud one; it has gone through some ups and downs over the years but seems to be in a very strong place now.

“Working with the great suppliers we work with, they do take an enormous pride in what they do – working on something like this, a product for such a momentous occasion.

“There’s a huge amount of pride.

ROYAL Coronation Chinaware
The king’s cypher, shown here printed on one of the souvenir item’s boxes (Richard Vernalls/PA)

“Customers love to buy it, love to see it and it’s good for the industry as well because it helps to keep those amazing skills alive, which otherwise would be lost.”

The range comprises a coffee mug priced at £30, pillbox at £40, tankard at £50, an eight-inch dessert plate also at £50, and a tea cup and saucer at £75.

There are also several limited edition lines which will be hand-numbered, produced in smaller runs ranging from 150 up to 1,000 and be “a little bit more special”, Mr Grant said.

Profits go to the trust for the care and conservation of the Royal Collection.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Kris Boyle in his shop, Dundee Sole.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Dundee’s ‘cool wee trainers shop’ is a Hilltown hidden gem
2
Dylan Adams, Kane McDonald and Brandon Williams appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
TikTok trio put police in ‘considerable danger’ in high speed pursuit through Perthshire and…
3
Connor McInearney. Image: Facebook.
Dundee lout threatened to cut off schoolboy’s ears and sexually assaulted teen on bus…
4
Pittenweem Parish Church. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson
Council probe after worker accused of urinating in Fife graveyard
5
The vehicles were stolen from John Clark Motor Group in Dundee. Image: Google Maps.
Three Land Rovers worth over £140,000 stolen from Dundee shop
6
Linda Gowers leaves Dundee Sheriff Court after a previous hearing.
Death threat Kirrie mum who grabbed ‘drug dealer’ from street was ‘morally justified’ court…
7
The car on its roof. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Woman taken to hospital after car flips onto roof in Carnoustie
8
Humza Yousaf scratching his beard and looking pensive.
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP spin machine has completely collapsed, leaving Humza Yousaf badly exposed
9
Wayne Ross. Image: Facebook.
Death threat after dog struggle on Kirkcaldy High Street
10
The triumphant Monifieth kids. Image: Monifieth Athletic / Luc Bollan
Son of Dundee United hero helps Angus kids to Netherlands trophy triumph — after…

More from The Courier

Dick Campbell celebrates Arbroath's title win in 2019. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Dick Campbell says Arbroath have used 4 Championship years to build a legacy but…
Police at the flats on Cross Street, Dysart. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Police smash through door of flat in Dysart 'raid'
Vishal Sood was allegedly stabbed during an incident at Linlathen Store on Saturday. Image: Supplied
Dundee shopkeeper 'overwhelmed' by support after alleged stabbing
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Murdo Mitchell coming to Dundee Picture shows; Murdo Mitchell. na. Supplied by Chris Mugan Date; 30/04/2022
Murdo Mitchell swaps City Square busking for headline show at Dundee's Church
Team Mouat are world champions. Image: Shutterstock.
EVE MUIRHEAD: World champions Team Mouat don't have a weakness and why Niklas Edin's…
Scott McMann is appreciative of the Arabs' backing. Image: SNS
Scott McMann: 'Brilliant' Dundee United travelling support deserve more than one Premiership victory
Ukrainian refugee Andrii Bondar at Campy Growers in Camperdown park, Dundee. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson.
Ukrainian dad sees Dundee community garden as home away from home after fleeing Kyiv
Trainer Lucinda Russell, with Corach Rambler. Image: PA.
Lucinda Russell would love to see a Corach Rambler Grand National cider beside the…
Connor Brown appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perthshire man claims sending explicit selfie to 14-year-old was not sexual
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Sands International Film Festival Picture shows; Joe Russo and Ania Trzebiatowska . Byre Theatre, St Andrews. Supplied by Alistair Kerr Date; 26/03/2022
What's On: Sands International Film Festival returns to Fife for a second year with…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented