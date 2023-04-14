European Space Agency in second launch attempt to Jupiter and its moons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
European Space Agency in second launch attempt to Jupiter and its moons

By Press Association
Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer or Juice (ATG Medialab/ESA/PA)
Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer or Juice (ATG Medialab/ESA/PA)

The European Space Agency will make a second attempt to launch after its mission to Jupiter and its moons was postponed as a result of unfavourable weather conditions.

The six-tonne probe, named Juice (Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer), was due to blast off on Thursday to the solar system’s biggest planet to see if its ocean-bearing moons support life.

But weather conditions showed there was a risk of lightning, temporarily pausing what would have been the agency’s first attempt to send spacecraft to orbit another planet’s moon.

SCIENCE Juice UK
(PA Graphics)

Arianespace, which developed the Ariane 5 rocket carrying Juice, said on Twitter that the next attempt will take place on April 14 at 1.14pm UK time.

Ahead of the launch, the agency tweeted to say that the weather is looking good so far, with more updates to come.

Josef Aschbacher, director general of the European Space Agency, wished good luck to all the teams involved in the mission.

He tweeted: “We have waited for many years for #ESAJuice, and we will wait another eight before it reaches Jupiter.

“But the 24 hours between launch attempt 1 and launch attempt 2 feels like an eternity.

“Good luck to all the teams today, wishing us great weather for a healthy launch.”

After lift-off, Juice is expected to separate from the rocket about half an hour later, and embark on a 4.1 billion-mile journey that will take more than eight years.

Juice has 10 instruments on board, which will investigate whether the gas giant’s three moons – Callisto, Europa and Ganymede – can support life in its oceans.

Scientists from Imperial College London have led the development of one instrument, known as the magnetometer.

Called J-MAG, it will measure the characteristics of magnetic fields of Jupiter and Ganymede – the only moon known to produce its own magnetic field.

Engineers and mission controllers have very a short launch window – about one second long – to send the spacecraft on its journey.

This is because Venus and Earth need to be in the perfect position for Juice to perform a manoeuvre known as gravitational assist, where it will use the gravity of the planets to slingshot towards Jupiter.

