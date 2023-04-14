Most British people are not interested in King’s coronation – poll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Most British people are not interested in King’s coronation – poll

By Press Association
The King and Queen Consort will be crowned on May 6 at Westminster Abbey (Yui Mok/PA)
The King and Queen Consort will be crowned on May 6 at Westminster Abbey (Yui Mok/PA)

Most British people are not interested in the King’s coronation, though many said they would still watch it or take part in related festivities, according to a YouGov poll.

In a survey of more than 3,000 adults conducted this month, 35% said they “do not care very much” about the historic event, and 29% said they “do not care at all”.

Some 24% of people said they care “a fair amount”, while only 9% said they care “a great deal”.

Despite this, a notable portion, 46%, said they are likely to watch the coronation or take part in related celebrations.

Coronation apathy is particularly high among younger age groups, with 75% of people aged between 18 and 24 saying they do not care “very much” or “at all” about the event, and 69% of those aged between 25 and 49 saying the same.

Even among the over-65s, the most pro-royal demographic, 53% said they did not care “very much” or “at all”.

The symbolic religious ceremony, during which Charles will be officially crowned King, is due to take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in central London.

The Duke of Sussex has said he will be taking part, but the Duchess of Sussex will stay in the US and miss Charles’s big day.

Much of the British public feel indifferent about the couple’s attendance, the YouGov survey suggests, with 46% of people saying they “don’t mind either way” about their presence.

Only 12% said they supported the current situation of Harry attending without Meghan, and 27% said neither should attend.

Some 15% said they wanted both Harry and Meghan to take part.

Older Britons were more opinionated on the matter, with 48% of over-65s saying they wanted both Harry and Meghan to stay at home, compared with 10% of 18-to-24 year olds who said the same.

