West Ham supporter dies after being hit by train in Belgium after match

A West Ham football supporter has died after being hit by a train in Belgium, a local prosecutor’s office has said.

A 57-year-old British man climbed up an “elevation” that led to train tracks in Sint-Pieter’s Station in Gent for “unknown reasons” after a football game between the Belgian side and east London team West Ham on Thursday.

He was taken to hospital that evening where he was later pronounced dead.

A spokesperson from East Flanders’ prosecution office said: “It was an unfortunate accident.”

West Ham drew 1-1 with Gent in the Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg.