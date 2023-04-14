5 key points amid much interest at top and bottom of Premier League this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

5 key points amid much interest at top and bottom of Premier League this weekend

By Press Association
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are battling to hold off Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are battling to hold off Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)

There is plenty of interest at the top and bottom of the table as the Premier League continues this weekend.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the main talking points.

Gunners bid to keep City at bay

Manchester City v Bayern Munich – UEFA Champions League – Quarter Final – First Leg – Etihad Stadium
Erling Haaland and Manchester City are chasing the Gunners (Tim Goode/PA)

The title race continues as champions Manchester City host struggling Leicester and leaders Arsenal head across London to face another troubled side in West Ham. City are the first in action and have the chance to cut the gap to three points on Saturday evening before the Gunners will look to respond the following day. City are hitting form after winning their last nine games in all competitions, while Arsenal may have opened the door for them after being held at Liverpool last week. Mikel Arteta’s side will be anxious to retain their advantage ahead of their crunch trip to the Etihad Stadium later this month.

Smith hopes to give Foxes fresh hope

Dean Smith
Dean Smith is looking to revive Leicester’s survival hopes (Joe Giddens/PA)

Leicester, seven years after winning the Premier League, have got themselves into serious relegation danger. After sacking Brendan Rodgers, the club have turned to Dean Smith to save them. It is a gamble with time short and a daunting trip to the Etihad this weekend but, with so many other clubs in peril, any new manager bounce could quickly lift them up the table.

Saints face vital Palace clash

Roy Hodgson
Roy Hodgson has added spark at Crystal Palace (Steven Paston/PA)

Of the nine clubs in the relegation scrap, only two of them face each other this weekend with bottom side Southampton facing Roy Hodgson’s rejuvenated Crystal Palace. Victory would seem absolutely essential for Saints, who are four points adrift of safety, but a third-successive win for Palace could be a significant stride towards survival for them. The other struggling teams will need to pull off results against sides higher up the table to boost their chances and it will be interesting to see where points are won or dropped.

Cooper needs Forest lift

Steve Cooper
Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest are out of form (Joe Giddens/PA)

Of those other games – as well as Leicester and West Ham – Nottingham Forest would seem one of the least likely teams to pull off a result this weekend as they host Manchester United at the City Ground. Forest have not won in nine games and have looked short on ideas. The club have even felt the need to give Steve Cooper the vote of confidence. Expectation will be low against a United side looking to secure a top-four spot but a shock here would have rivals looking over their shoulders.

Spotlight on officials

Constantine Hatzidakis
Constantine Hatzidakis has been the focus of attention this week (Nick Potts/PA)

One of the big talking points of the past week has been the coming together between assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis and Liverpool’s Andy Robertson. Hatzidakis appeared to catch Robertson on the chin with his elbow when he was approached at Anfield last weekend but it has been determined the official would not face any action. The matter has thrown a fresh spotlight on the relationship between players and officials and any further incidents are likely to attract considerable scrutiny.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The scene of the viral video at Ancrum Court. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee multi goes viral after rap video starring local teens and two dogs
2
2
Police at the flats on Cross Street, Dysart. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Police smash through door of flat in Dysart ‘raid’
3
Humza Yousaf scratching his beard and looking pensive.
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP spin machine has completely collapsed, leaving Humza Yousaf badly exposed
4
Connor Brown appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perthshire man claims sending explicit selfie to 14-year-old was not sexual
5
The car park in question in Aberdour, on the east end of Main Street. Image: Cala Homes.
Aberdour car park could be torn up after council that suggested it refuses permission
6
Connor McInearney. Image: Facebook.
Dundee lout threatened to cut off schoolboy’s ears and sexually assaulted teen on bus…
7
Kris Boyle in his shop, Dundee Sole.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Dundee’s ‘cool wee trainers shop’ is a Hilltown hidden gem
8
Police are searching for Stewart Downie. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Kirriemuir pensioner spotted near Lintrathen Loch
9
The vehicles were stolen from John Clark Motor Group in Dundee. Image: Google Maps.
Three Land Rovers worth over £140,000 stolen from Dundee shop
10
The stolen mobile home. Image: Police Scotland
Mobile home stolen from outside Perthshire house

More from The Courier

Police, fire crews and paramedics were all called to the scene near the North Water Bridge junction. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Two-car crash on A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road near Laurencekirk
To go with story by Morag Lindsay. Rebecca Baird column Picture shows; JK Rowling. red carpet. Supplied by Shutterstock Date; 14/04/2023
REBECCA BAIRD: Don't let me tell you what to think about Harry Potter TV…
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are battling to hold off Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)
Friday court round-up — Monifieth man's hostage fantasy
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray said the investment is 'positive' for the club. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray confirms 'incoming investment' that changes approach to squad-building
Callum Davidson and Jim Goodwin.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United and St Johnstone situation requires most under-appreciated skill of any…
Neil Doncaster said the play-offs are 'always something to look forward to'.
SPFL confirms times, dates and 10 live TV games for upcoming promotion and relegation…
Small Business, Innovation and Trade Minister Richard Lochhead and Joyce Gibson, owner and director of Direct Soccer. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dundee to be at the heart of making Scotland a major world economy, says…
Forfar manager Ray McKinnon has urged his players to secure a play-off spot. Image: Dave Johnston.
Ray McKinnon lifts promotion play-off talk ban as Forfar's League Two survival status is…
James McPake said his defender is recovering well but will miss the remainder of the season. Images: Craig Brown.
James McPake reveals jealousy towards his Dunfermline stars and gives positive update on Rhys…
Brighton, England - April 05, 2007: Waltzer Cars on Ride at Fairground, The Waltzer ride was invented in Cheshire, England around 1920. ; Shutterstock ID 1194411889; purchase_order: ; job:
Last weekend of fun fair at Dundee Riverside

Editor's Picks

Most Commented