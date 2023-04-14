King describes pride in his sons at Sandhurst Sovereign’s Parade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King describes pride in his sons at Sandhurst Sovereign’s Parade

By Press Association
The King inspects Officer Cadets on parade during the 200th Sovereign’s Parade (Dan Kitwood/PA)
The King inspects Officer Cadets on parade during the 200th Sovereign’s Parade (Dan Kitwood/PA)

The King spoke of his pride in his two sons as he observed military cadets completing their training, days after it was confirmed that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation.

On Friday, Charles attended the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst for the 200th Sovereign’s Parade, to see the 171 cadets who have completed their training as army officers and will receive their commission at midnight.

The visit came after Buckingham Palace confirmed earlier this week that Harry will attend the coronation on May 6, but the Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with the couple’s children.

It was Charles’ first visit to the parade as King and saw his new colours blessed and presented.

The old colours, belonging to the Queen, were then marched on to the parade ground with cadets saluting a statue of her.

Sovereign’s Parade – Sandhurst
The King inspects Officer Cadets (Dan Kitwood/PA)

Addressing the crowd of friends and families watching the parade, Charles said he spoke “as a father of two alumni of this academy” and he knew the “immense pride” they would be feeling.

He then recalled his own training 50 years ago, and said: “Having attended, and survived, two of the other military academies 50 years ago, I think I have some idea of the challenges which are inherent in military training.

“I have experienced the nerves, the exhaustion, even the self-doubt, but despite such recollections, it is the lifelong friendships which are forged through shared hardship, and the humour you find in the darkest hours of the coldest, wettest nights, which remain with you.”

Sovereign’s Parade – Sandhurst
The new colours are paraded (Dan Kitwood/PA)

He spoke of the war in Ukraine and praised the support given by the British Army as well as the “courageously indomitable Ukrainian people”.

He said: “As we have now passed the first anniversary of the conflict in Ukraine, it is worth saying that I have been particularly impressed and proud of the role the British Army, alongside wider defence, has played in supporting Ukraine.

“The UK has been a leading nation in delivering training expertise, equipment and advice alongside our allies and partners.”

The King also praised the Army for its evacuation from Kabul and its support for the Government’s response to the pandemic.

Sovereign’s Parade – Sandhurst
Henri, Grand Duke of Luxembourg, arrives for the 200th Sovereign’s Parade (Dan Kitwood/PA)

On a more sombre note he added: “Just as pressure in the East remains, so the peaceful world order which we so took for granted, particularly here in the West, is no guarantee.

“We face challenges at home and abroad, all of which, I know, draw on our Army to assist in keeping the country safe and functioning.”

Finally he wished the new officers success and good fortune for the future.

He said: “I can only wish each of you every possible success and good fortune as you embark on your future service to this nation, and a most fulfilling career.

“We are fortunate to have you, as well as those here today who so loyally support you.”

