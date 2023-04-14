Rivers’ recovery slowing down in past five years, research suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rivers’ recovery slowing down in past five years, research suggests

By Press Association
Invertebrates that live on river beds are a good indicator of a rivers’ health, researchers said (Jacob King/PA)
Invertebrates that live on river beds are a good indicator of a rivers' health, researchers said (Jacob King/PA)

Sewage, agriculture, climate change, microplastics and pharmaceuticals appear to have slowed the biological recovery of rivers in England and Wales, new research suggests.

A study of invertebrates that live on river beds found their numbers had increased by nearly 10% from the early 1990s until 2018 for more pollution-sensitive species, but their recovery has since waned.

Researchers from Cardiff University analysed nearly 50,000 invertebrates collected from around 4,000 streams and rivers.

Emma Pharaoh, a PhD researcher from the university’s School of Biosciences, said: “Invertebrates are important indicators of river health, reflecting pollution and other human impacts.

“By looking at the types of invertebrates living on the river bed, we can get a good picture of river health.

“Up to 2018, the number of invertebrate families in our rivers increased by nearly 10% and communities were comprised of more pollution-sensitive invertebrates.

“We also found that despite urban rivers historically being the most polluted, they showed the greatest improvements – taking them closer in quality to rural rivers.”

Last year, sewage was dumped into UK waterways on more than 300,000 occasions, a drop from the previous year but only because of exceptionally dry weather, the Environment Agency said.

The Government has said it is making water companies invest £56 million into improving the infrastructure to reduce pollution and that awareness of the scale of the problem is because of more improved monitoring.

Despite the recent recovery slowdown, the broader trend since the 1990s has been positive, the researchers of the current study said.

Dr Ian Vaughan of Cardiff University’s School of Biosciences said: “These results represent a positive story about rivers, against a background of often bad news.

“With ongoing issues including water quality and climate change, rivers face many challenges. These results highlight how biodiversity can recover if environmental quality is improved.”

The study used data from the Environment Agency and Natural Resources Wales (NRW) and updated a 10-year-old analysis from Cardiff University, which allowed the researchers to investigate trends over decades.

Ceri Davies, executive director of evidence, policy and planning at NRW said: “While we have made good progress in protecting and enhancing our waters over recent decades, this study is a stark reminder that there is still a long way to go.

“The challenges facing our rivers may evolve with time, but the need for concerted and collaborative action to conserve them remains.

“Now is a pivotal time for change, not complacency, and an opportunity to once again accelerate improvements to our rivers.”

Professor Steve Ormerod of Cardiff University’s School of Biosciences and Deputy Chairman of Natural Resources Wales added: “Urban river improvements since the early 1990s reflect the combined effects of industrial decline, improved regulation and investment in wastewater treatment.

“But hints of a more recent slowdown show how we need further action – especially from regulators, water companies and agriculture – to regain and maintain the positive trends.”

