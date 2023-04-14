Biden ‘really buzzed up’ to be in Mayo, says local TD

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Biden ‘really buzzed up’ to be in Mayo, says local TD

By Press Association
US President Joe Biden is welcomed as he arrives at Ireland West Airport in Co Mayo (Niall Carson/PA)
Joe Biden is “really buzzed up” to be in Mayo, according to a local TD who believes the visit will be a boost for Ballina town.

Mayo TD Dara Calleary was among the dignitaries who met the US president on the tarmac at Ireland West Airport Knock after Air Force One touched down on Friday afternoon.

Mr Biden is due to take part in various engagements before the final day of his first visit to Ireland as president concludes with a public address at St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina.

The religious building has a direct link to the president’s ancestors, as Mr Biden’s great-great-great-grandfather Edward Blewitt sold 27,000 bricks to the cathedral in 1827, which helped buy tickets for himself and his family to sail to America decades later in 1851.

US President Joe Biden arrives at Ireland West Airport in Co Mayo
Mr Calleary described Mr Biden as being someone who is “invested” in his trip to the county.

Shortly after meeting the president to welcome him to Mayo, he told the PA news agency: “This is not somebody coming looking for his roots. He knows his roots, he understands his roots and he understands the importance of those roots.”

Asked how Mr Biden was, he said the president seemed “thrilled to be here”.

Mr Calleary said: “He’s really buzzed up about coming to Ballina, looking forward to speaking outside the cathedral and very much invested in his trip to Mayo today.”

The junior minister said he believes the visit will “be a boost for Ballina” but that it is something that must be built on in the aftermath.

He said: “We’ll enjoy the excitement and we’ll enjoy the occasion but we all have to put our minds together as to how we build on that legacy and that work will begin next week.

“Ballina is a very vibrant town, we have some major American companies in our town and there’s a lot of life in it and the most incredible togetherness in the last 10 days preparing for the visit and I think the town is a winner of this visit already.”

After a period of cloud and even a hailstorm earlier in the afternoon, the sky was blue and the sun was shining as Mr Biden descended the steps of the aircraft, with Mr Calleary noting: “Even the weather gods are with us today as well.”

He added: “I’m buzzing, I’m really proud to be from Ballina, I’m really proud to be from Mayo.”

