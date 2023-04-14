Pep Guardiola: Manchester City defeat against Leicester would end title hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Pep Guardiola: Manchester City defeat against Leicester would end title hopes

By Press Association
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (Tim Goode/PA)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (Tim Goode/PA)

Pep Guardiola believes defeat against Leicester this weekend would cost Manchester City the title.

The champions host the struggling Foxes on Saturday and can move within three points of leaders Arsenal with victory.

Yet with the Gunners – who City face in a crunch clash later this month – tackling another troubled team in West Ham on Sunday, Guardiola feels any slip-up could be ruinous for their chances.

The City manager said: “Everybody knows that if we lose games we lose competitions. That’s why our attention to details is higher.

“It’s the same tomorrow – if we lose the game, we will not be champions. If we win we could still be there.

“But we cannot forget, we are six points behind Arsenal, a team who have dropped few points during the season and have one game a week, with a lot of time for recovery, to analyse and prepare for games.

“It’s so difficult if you drop points. That’s why you have to be there as much as possible.”

While Arsenal have just their eight remaining Premier League games to play this season, City are still involved in the Champions League and FA Cup.

Guardiola’s side have coped well with heavy schedules in the past and he hopes they can use it to their advantage again.

He said: “Sometimes our experience, when we are (playing) games every three days, every four days, we are in rhythm and focus and that helps us. In the past it was like that, playing competitions until the end.

“Sometimes when you have a week (between games) you lose this type of feeling.”

Guardiola expects a reaction from Leicester following the appointment of Dean Smith as interim manager earlier this week.

The Foxes, who are 19th in the table, turned to the former Aston Villa and Norwich boss after sacking Brendan Rodgers.

Guardiola said: “They are in a difficult situation but he’s going to help Leicester a lot.

“When you have a new manager in this situation, I am pretty sure it will have a massive impact on the players.”

Guardiola, speaking at his pre-match press conference, denied he had an issue with Kevin De Bruyne after the Belgium playmaker looked frustrated at being substituted against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

He said: “It’s normal. It’s not the first time it has happened in modern football, it has happened in all other clubs. It will happen in the future.

“I understand completely. Everyone wants to play but in the right moments I try to do the best to win the game.”

City are still without midfielder Phil Foden, who is not yet back in training after appendix surgery last month.

Guardiola refused to discuss the possibility of City signing England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

It was widely reported this week that Liverpool had pulled out of the race to sign the 19-year-old, increasing speculation linking him with other clubs, including City.

But Guardiola said: “How many press conferences have you come here? You know the answer.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The scene of the viral video at Ancrum Court. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee multi goes viral after rap video starring local teens and two dogs
2
2
Police at the flats on Cross Street, Dysart. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Police smash through door of flat in Dysart ‘raid’
3
Humza Yousaf scratching his beard and looking pensive.
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP spin machine has completely collapsed, leaving Humza Yousaf badly exposed
4
Connor Brown appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perthshire man claims sending explicit selfie to 14-year-old was not sexual
5
The car park in question in Aberdour, on the east end of Main Street. Image: Cala Homes.
Aberdour car park could be torn up after council that suggested it refuses permission
6
Connor McInearney. Image: Facebook.
Dundee lout threatened to cut off schoolboy’s ears and sexually assaulted teen on bus…
7
Kris Boyle in his shop, Dundee Sole.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Dundee’s ‘cool wee trainers shop’ is a Hilltown hidden gem
8
Police are searching for Stewart Downie. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Kirriemuir pensioner spotted near Lintrathen Loch
9
The vehicles were stolen from John Clark Motor Group in Dundee. Image: Google Maps.
Three Land Rovers worth over £140,000 stolen from Dundee shop
10
The stolen mobile home. Image: Police Scotland
Mobile home stolen from outside Perthshire house

More from The Courier

Police, fire crews and paramedics were all called to the scene near the North Water Bridge junction. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Two-car crash on A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road near Laurencekirk
To go with story by Morag Lindsay. Rebecca Baird column Picture shows; JK Rowling. red carpet. Supplied by Shutterstock Date; 14/04/2023
REBECCA BAIRD: Don't let me tell you what to think about Harry Potter TV…
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (Tim Goode/PA)
Friday court round-up — Monifieth man's hostage fantasy
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray said the investment is 'positive' for the club. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray confirms 'incoming investment' that changes approach to squad-building
Callum Davidson and Jim Goodwin.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United and St Johnstone situation requires most under-appreciated skill of any…
Neil Doncaster said the play-offs are 'always something to look forward to'.
SPFL confirms times, dates and 10 live TV games for upcoming promotion and relegation…
Small Business, Innovation and Trade Minister Richard Lochhead and Joyce Gibson, owner and director of Direct Soccer. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dundee to be at the heart of making Scotland a major world economy, says…
Forfar manager Ray McKinnon has urged his players to secure a play-off spot. Image: Dave Johnston.
Ray McKinnon lifts promotion play-off talk ban as Forfar's League Two survival status is…
James McPake said his defender is recovering well but will miss the remainder of the season. Images: Craig Brown.
James McPake reveals jealousy towards his Dunfermline stars and gives positive update on Rhys…
Brighton, England - April 05, 2007: Waltzer Cars on Ride at Fairground, The Waltzer ride was invented in Cheshire, England around 1920. ; Shutterstock ID 1194411889; purchase_order: ; job:
Last weekend of fun fair at Dundee Riverside

Editor's Picks

Most Commented