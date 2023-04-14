Church caretaker’s police restraint death to be examined by jury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Church caretaker’s police restraint death to be examined by jury

By Press Association
CCTV still showing Thomas Orchard on the floor of the holding cells at Heavitree Road police station (Independent Police Complaints Commission/PA)
CCTV still showing Thomas Orchard on the floor of the holding cells at Heavitree Road police station (Independent Police Complaints Commission/PA)

The death of a church caretaker who died after being restrained in police custody more than a decade ago is to be examined by an inquest jury, a coroner has ruled.

Thomas Orchard, 32, suffered a cardiac arrest after being held down, handcuffed and placed in restraints – with a webbing belt wrapped around his face for five minutes and two seconds.

He died in hospital seven days after being arrested and brought to Devon and Cornwall Police’s Heavitree Road custody unit in Exeter in October 2012.

Thomas Orchard died in hospital in October 2012 after a period of restraint while in police custody (Orchard family/PA)
Thomas Orchard died in hospital in October 2012 after a period of restraint while in police custody (Orchard family/PA)

Custody sergeant Jan Kingshott and civilian detention officers Simon Tansley and Michael Marsden were acquitted of manslaughter by gross negligence following a six-week trial at Bristol Crown Court in 2017.

Later, the office of the chief constable of Devon and Cornwall Police pleaded guilty to breaches under the Health and Safety at Work Act and were fined over £230,000.

Exeter and Greater Devon Coroner’s Court heard the inquest into Mr Orchard’s death would begin in November before a jury and would be held under Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

It means the scope of the inquest will be expanded to examine whether the state breached its duty to protect Mr Orchard’s right to life.

The inquest heard Mr Orchard, who had paranoid schizophrenia, began to suffer a deterioration in his health and from September 28 was seen by several different medical professionals.

Senior coroner Philip Spinney said the jury would hear background evidence of that deterioration.

“This will include his diagnosis, management of his condition through medication, compliance with his Clozapine regime and the effects of not taking the medication,” he said.

Mr Spinney said the court would be assisted by evidence from a psychiatrist who could give expert evidence about Mr Orchard’s care.

“It is plain that the deterioration in Thomas’s mental health is a significant issue in this case and I would like to also examine further issues of communication, of risk information and the decision to move to a formal Mental Health Act assessment,” he said.

“I would also like to fully examine the relationship between Thomas’s mental health and the cause of his death.”

(left to right) Michael Marsden, Simon Tansley and Sergeant Jan Kingshott were acquitted of manslaughter by a jury (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Michael Marsden, Simon Tansley and Sergeant Jan Kingshott (left to right) were acquitted of manslaughter by a jury (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Mr Orchard was experiencing a mental health crisis when he was arrested in Exeter city centre at 11am on October 3 after being abusive to members of the public.

He was dealt with by seven police officers, handcuffed and restrained around his legs before being driven to the custody suite.

Sgt Kingshott, Mr Tansley and Mr Marsden, who were on duty there, insisted their actions towards Mr Orchard were proportionate and lawful.

None recognised that Mr Orchard was mentally ill and did not check how long he had been physically restrained for – 18 minutes by that point.

Mr Orchard appeared to attempt to bite an officer as he was taken through the door into the holding area of the custody suite.

He was held down by three officers. Mr Tansley called for an emergency response belt (ERB) and wrapped it around Mr Orchard’s face.

Devon and Cornwall Police had authorised the US-made restraint device for use across the face to prevent spitting or biting.

A risk assessment by the force did not identify or refer to any risks to detainees when the belt was used around the head.

Mr Orchard was carried to a cell and placed chest-down on a mattress, where he was searched while handcuffed, in restraints and with the ERB around his face.

The ERB and restraints were then removed and Mr Orchard was left alone in the locked cell – where he lay motionless for 12 minutes before custody staff re-entered and commenced CPR.

The court heard Mr Orchard was restrained for a total of 22 minutes, with the ERB around his face for five minutes and two seconds. He died in hospital on October 10.

A pathologist found he died from severe hypoxic-ischemic brain damage, caused by a prolonged cardio-respiratory arrest “following a violent struggle and period of physical restraint”.

In the health and safety case, a judge ruled they could not be sure that the ERB was a contributory factor in Mr Orchard’s death.

During the inquest, Sgt Kingshott, Mr Tansley and Mr Marsden will be “interested persons” meaning they can participate in the hearing.

Also listed as interested persons are four other officers who were involved in Mr Orchard’s detention, restraint and transportation.

A further pre-inquest review will take place on a later date.

