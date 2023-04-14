Driver of stolen car used in hit-and-run urged to hand themselves in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Driver of stolen car used in hit-and-run urged to hand themselves in

By Press Association
Police at the scene in Netherton, Merseyside, after a man was hit by a suspected stolen car (Eleanor Barlow/PA)
Police at the scene in Netherton, Merseyside, after a man was hit by a suspected stolen car (Eleanor Barlow/PA)

Police have urged the driver of a stolen car involved in a fatal hit-and-run to “do the right thing” and hand themselves in.

A man in his 60s died after he was hit by a dark Audi S8 which then ploughed into a garden on Morgan Mews in the Netherton area of Liverpool at about 9.05pm on Thursday.

The driver of the car, which was suspected to have been stolen during a previous burglary, fled the scene on foot along Swifts Lane and is likely to have been injured following the collision, police said.

Paramedics attended and the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has not yet been formally identified but next of kin have been made aware.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy McCourt said: “This is truly a horrific incident in which an innocent member of the public has been tragically killed by a stolen car.

“The driver of the car has then made off on foot. I am today appealing to that driver do the right thing and hand themselves in to police.

“It is only a matter of time before we find you and arrest you.  The family and friends of the man who was killed have been left devastated by their loss and I am determined that we will get justice for them.

“If anyone in the community who knows who that person is or have any information I would urge them to come forward.”

On Friday, a police cordon was in place in the surrounding area and a house in Morgan Mews was taped off, with a white tent visible in the back garden.

One woman, who did not want to be named, said: “I’ve just woken up to all this. I looked out of the window and saw a car in the neighbour’s garden.

“I think it’s gone through the railings and through their wall. There’s a blue tarpaulin over it now.

“It’s scary. We were out in the garden with the kids until about 7pm yesterday and I just feel lucky we weren’t out there when it happened.

“It’s heart-breaking.”

Another neighbour said: “I was watching television about 9pm and I just saw the blue lights.

“I looked out of the window and it was swarming with police.

“The poor fella who has died, he was probably just going for a pint.”

A resident on nearby The Marian Way, to where the police cordon extended, said: “I did hear a big bang last night but I didn’t think anything of it.

“Then there were loads of police, all along the road here, and it was all cordoned off.

“They were knocking on houses to see if we had cameras.

“My partner always walks that way to go to the chippy so it could have been anyone really. It’s so sad.”

A force spokesman said the car was thought to have been stolen in a burglary in the Harrison Drive area of Rainford, St Helens, in the early hours of Thursday.

It is believed the offenders travelled to Rainford in a grey Audi Q2 stolen from the Caithness Drive area of Crosby, Sefton, earlier that day.

The Audi Q2 was recovered by police in Rainford.

Police appealed for anyone with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage in the area of the collision or the two burglaries to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Matrix Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0151 777 5747, email SCIU@merseyside.police.uk or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented