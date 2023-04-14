Biden breaks down after emotional meeting with priest who gave last rites to son

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Biden breaks down after emotional meeting with priest who gave last rites to son

By Press Association
US President Joe Biden arrives at Ireland West Airport Knock (Niall Carson/PA)
US President Joe Biden arrives at Ireland West Airport Knock (Niall Carson/PA)

US president Joe Biden broke down in tears on the final day of his Ireland tour after an emotional unplanned meeting with a priest who gave the last rites to his son.

The chaplain who performed the last rites sacrament on Mr Biden’s son, Beau, now works at the Knock shrine in Co Mayo where the president paid a visit on Friday.

Fr Frank O’Grady performed the ceremony for Beau Biden before he died of brain cancer in 2015.

He received a call requesting that he meet the president, and later told RTE that the encounter was “like a reunion”.

President Biden visit to the island of Ireland
Joe Biden visiting Knock Shrine and Basilica in Mayo with Fr Richard Gibbons (Andrew Downes/Julien Behal Photography)

“We had a nice chat for about 10 minutes. He was delighted to see me and I was delighted to see him,” he said.

“He gave me a big hug, it was like a reunion. He told me he appreciated everything that was done.”

He added: “I hadn’t seen him really in eight years since Beau died. His son Hunter was there too, so we had a real reunion.

“He certainly misses his son. He has been grieving a lot but I think the grief is kind of going down a bit. We talked a little bit about how grief can take several years.”

Mr Biden was given a tour of the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Knock – a Catholic pilgrimage site – by the Parish priest of Knock, Fr Richard Gibbons.

Recounting the emotional reunion between the US President and Fr O’Grady, he said: “It was an extraordinary afternoon. I won’t forget it, I can tell you that it was quite something else.”

After leaving Knock, Mr Biden travelled to Castlebar where he made a private visit to the Mayo Roscommon Hospice.

The president had a longstanding pledge to revisit the facility, having turned the sod on the development in 2017.

US President Joe Biden visiting Knock Shrine and Basilica in Mayo with Fr Richard Gibbons
US President Joe Biden visiting Knock Shrine and Basilica in Mayo with Fr Richard Gibbons (Andrew Downes/Julien Behal Photography/PA)

A plaque at the entrance to the hospice is dedicated to Beau Biden’s memory.

At the site Mr Biden, along with his son Hunter and sister Valerie, met with distant cousin Laurita Blewitt.

Meanwhile as crowds gathered in Ballina for Mr Biden’s final public address, the atmosphere was compared to an All-Ireland final.

“There is a great sense of occasion here, there is great anticipation building for President Biden,” Sinn Fein TD Rose Conway-Walsh said.

“The eyes of the world are on Mayo and on Ballina tonight and I think the river, the cathedral, lends itself to something really special.”

Asked whether Mr Biden’s visit could bring some good luck to the Mayo GAA team, she said: “We are hoping.”

She said the event reminded her of an All-Ireland GAA final.

“It is that sense of anticipation when you’re going into Croke Park, that you’re expecting something good.”

Mr Biden’s visit to Co Mayo is set to end his four-day tour of the island after he touched down at the airport in Knock on Friday afternoon.

The trip is another return to ancestral roots for the president after his trip to Co Louth on Wednesday.

The president has repeatedly spoken with passion about his Irish heritage and described addressing the country’s parliament on Thursday as “one of the great honours of my career”.

He said “it’s good to be back” as he was greeted by various dignitaries including transport minister Eamon Ryan and Mayo TD Dara Calleary after disembarking Air Force One at Ireland West airport.

“He’s genuinely thrilled to be back in Ireland,” Mr Ryan told reporters after speaking with him.

The final day of Mr Biden’s trip – which former taoiseach Enda Kenny said was the longest presidential visit to Ireland ever – will culminate in a public address.

The speech will take place at St Muredach’s Cathedral, which has a direct link to the president’s ancestors. A concert began before the presidential address as crowds gathered in the surrounding streets.

Mr Biden’s great-great-great grandfather Edward Blewitt sold 27,000 bricks to the cathedral in 1827, which helped buy tickets for himself and his family to sail to America decades later in 1851.

After his arrival at the airport, the president first travelled to the Knock shrine where he was greeted by cheering crowds who lined the streets outside.

The president touched the apparition wall as part of his tour before Fr Gibbons accompanied him into the Apparition Chapel for some moments of quiet reflection.

The president is also visiting the North Mayo Heritage and Genealogical Centre’s family history research unit.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The scene of the viral video at Ancrum Court. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee multi goes viral after rap video starring local teens and two dogs
2
2
Police at the flats on Cross Street, Dysart. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Police smash through door of flat in Dysart ‘raid’
3
Humza Yousaf scratching his beard and looking pensive.
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP spin machine has completely collapsed, leaving Humza Yousaf badly exposed
4
Connor Brown appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perthshire man claims sending explicit selfie to 14-year-old was not sexual
5
The car park in question in Aberdour, on the east end of Main Street. Image: Cala Homes.
Aberdour car park could be torn up after council that suggested it refuses permission
6
Connor McInearney. Image: Facebook.
Dundee lout threatened to cut off schoolboy’s ears and sexually assaulted teen on bus…
7
Kris Boyle in his shop, Dundee Sole.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Dundee’s ‘cool wee trainers shop’ is a Hilltown hidden gem
8
Police are searching for Stewart Downie. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Kirriemuir pensioner spotted near Lintrathen Loch
9
The vehicles were stolen from John Clark Motor Group in Dundee. Image: Google Maps.
Three Land Rovers worth over £140,000 stolen from Dundee shop
10
The stolen mobile home. Image: Police Scotland
Mobile home stolen from outside Perthshire house

More from The Courier

Police, fire crews and paramedics were all called to the scene near the North Water Bridge junction. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Two-car crash on A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road near Laurencekirk
To go with story by Morag Lindsay. Rebecca Baird column Picture shows; JK Rowling. red carpet. Supplied by Shutterstock Date; 14/04/2023
REBECCA BAIRD: Don't let me tell you what to think about Harry Potter TV…
US President Joe Biden arrives at Ireland West Airport Knock (Niall Carson/PA)
Friday court round-up — Monifieth man's hostage fantasy
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray said the investment is 'positive' for the club. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray confirms 'incoming investment' that changes approach to squad-building
Callum Davidson and Jim Goodwin.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United and St Johnstone situation requires most under-appreciated skill of any…
Neil Doncaster said the play-offs are 'always something to look forward to'.
SPFL confirms times, dates and 10 live TV games for upcoming promotion and relegation…
Small Business, Innovation and Trade Minister Richard Lochhead and Joyce Gibson, owner and director of Direct Soccer. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dundee to be at the heart of making Scotland a major world economy, says…
Forfar manager Ray McKinnon has urged his players to secure a play-off spot. Image: Dave Johnston.
Ray McKinnon lifts promotion play-off talk ban as Forfar's League Two survival status is…
James McPake said his defender is recovering well but will miss the remainder of the season. Images: Craig Brown.
James McPake reveals jealousy towards his Dunfermline stars and gives positive update on Rhys…
Brighton, England - April 05, 2007: Waltzer Cars on Ride at Fairground, The Waltzer ride was invented in Cheshire, England around 1920. ; Shutterstock ID 1194411889; purchase_order: ; job:
Last weekend of fun fair at Dundee Riverside

Editor's Picks

Most Commented