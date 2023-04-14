Rare anteater birth at Chester Zoo ‘incredibly positive news’ for species

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rare anteater birth at Chester Zoo ‘incredibly positive news’ for species

By Press Association
The pup is a boon for a species in decline in the wild (Chester Zoo)
The pup is a boon for a species in decline in the wild (Chester Zoo)

A rare giant anteater has been born at Chester Zoo in what keepers have described as “incredibly positive news” for the species.

The pup, who is yet to be named, is just the third to be born at the Cheshire wildlife centre since it opened in 1931.

Footage taken within its den shows the moment the newborn clambered on to its mother’s back – where it will stay camouflaged in her fur for around 10 months until it is ready to walk and find food on its own.

The baby was born to 13-year-old mother Bliss and nine-year-old father Oso as part of an international breeding programme to protect the species.

Baby anteaters stay on their mother’s back for camouflage (Chester Zoo)

Giant anteaters are native to Central and South America but categorised as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as their numbers are declining in the wild.

After its birth on March 12, the pup is now around 60cm long, but the species can grow up to 2.1m (7ft) and weigh 50kg.

“Mum Bliss is so far doing an excellent job of looking after her new arrival and seeing the baby clinging on tightly to her back is a really special sight,” said David White, the team manager in charge of caring for giant anteaters at the zoo.

“With giant anteaters being vulnerable to extinction the birth is incredibly positive news for the species.

“It’s a boost to the safety net population being cared for in conservation zoos like ours, while we’re continuing to learn more about them and, at the same time, create more awareness of the majesty of the species.”

The pup is yet to be named (Chester Zoo)

Mr White explained that the “fascinating animals” feed mostly on insects and can eat up to 30,000 ants or termites per day, using sticky tongues up to two metres in length to feed – which can extend and withdraw up to 150 times per minute.

“For the time being though, the baby is feeding from mum’s milk – crawling to her underbelly to suckle before climbing back around to rest on her back,” he said.

“The pup will take up this position for around 10 months as its matching fur helps keep it camouflaged, while also making mum look bigger and therefore more off-putting to would-be predators.”

Paul Bamford, Chester Zoo’s field conservation manager for South and Central America, said the biggest threats to wild anteater numbers include habitat loss and traffic collisions.

The anteater pup was born on March 12 (Chester Zoo)

“It’s not easy to protect a species without an in-depth understanding of what’s happening to them,” he said.

“However, we’re working with our partners in Brazil, the Wild Animal Conservation Institute (ICAS), to carry out vital research to redress this – by assessing the impact of road deaths on giant anteaters over thousands of miles of roads.

“Such high numbers of collisions with motorists have been recorded that it’s now believed to be one of the main threats to the species after habitat loss.”

