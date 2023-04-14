Putin signs Bill allowing electronic conscription notices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Putin signs Bill allowing electronic conscription notices

By Press Association
Russian president Vladimir Putin signed the Bill into law (Aleksey Babushkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russian president Vladimir Putin signed the Bill into law (Aleksey Babushkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russian president Vladimir Putin has signed a Bill allowing authorities to issue electronic notices to draftees and reservists amid the fighting in Ukraine.

The Bill signed into law by Mr Putin was published on Friday on the official register of government documents.

Russia’s military service rules previously required the in-person delivery of notices to conscripts and reservists who are called up for duty.

Russia Putin
President Vladimir Putin’s action closes a loophole for conscripts (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Under the new law, the notices issued by local military conscription offices will continue to be sent by mail but they would be considered valid from the moment they are put on a state portal for electronic services.

In the past, many Russians avoided the draft by staying away from their address of record.

The new law closes that loophole in an apparent effort to create a tool for quickly beefing up the military ahead of a widely anticipated Ukrainian counter-offensive in the coming weeks.

Recipients who fail to show up for service would be prohibited from leaving Russia, would have their drivers’ licences suspended and would be barred from selling their apartments and other assets.

Kremlin critics and human rights activists denounced the new legislation as a step towards a “digital prison camp” that gives unprecedented powers to the military conscription offices.

Russia Ukraine War
A Ukrainian soldier stands near an apartment building damaged by recent Russian shelling in war-hit Avdiivka (Libkos/AP)

Lyudmila Narusova, the widow of former St Petersburg mayor Anatoly Sobchak, was the only house member who spoke against the measure when the Federation Council, the upper house of parliament, considered the Bill on Wednesday.

Ms Narusova, whose late husband was Mr Putin’s mentor, said that the Bill contradicts the country’s constitution and various laws, and strongly objected to its hasty approval.

The swift enactment of the law fuelled fears of the government initiating another wave of mobilisation following the one that Mr Putin ordered in the autumn.

However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said this week that the measure was needed to streamline the outdated call-up system in view of the flaws that were revealed by last autumn’s partial mobilisation.

“There was a lot of mess in military conscription offices,” he said. “The purpose of the Bill is to clean up this mess and make the system modern, effective and convenient for citizens.”

Mr Putin announced a call-up of 300,000 reservists in September after a Ukrainian counter-offensive that pushed Russian forces out of broad areas in the east.

The mobilisation order prompted an exodus of Russian men that was estimated to number in the hundreds of thousands.

