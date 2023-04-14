In Pictures: Ballina puts on a show as Biden enjoys emotional trip to Mayo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

In Pictures: Ballina puts on a show as Biden enjoys emotional trip to Mayo

By Press Association
People wait for US President Joe Biden before he delivers a speech at St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina (Brian Lawless/PA)
People wait for US President Joe Biden before he delivers a speech at St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina (Brian Lawless/PA)

Joe Biden has enjoyed a whirlwind visit to Co Mayo on the final day of his trip to the island of Ireland.

The US president paid a visit to the Knock shrine in Co Mayo, where he had an emotional unplanned meeting with a priest who gave the last rites to his son.

Fr Frank O’Grady, who performed the ceremony for Beau Biden before he died of brain cancer in 2015, received a call requesting that he meet the president, and later told RTE that the encounter was “like a reunion”.

Air Force One, carrying US President Joe Biden, arrives at Ireland West Airport Knock in Co Mayo on the last day of his visit to the island of Ireland
Air Force One, carrying US president Joe Biden, arrives at Ireland West Airport in Co Mayo on the last day of his visit to the island of Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)
US President Joe Biden is welcomed as he arrives at Ireland West Airport in Co Mayo
Mr Biden is welcomed as he arrives at Ireland West Airport in Co Mayo (Niall Carson/PA)
US President Joe Biden visiting Knock Shrine and Basilica in Mayo with Fr Richard Gibbons
Joe Biden visiting Knock Shrine and Basilica in Mayo with Fr Richard Gibbons (Andrew Downes/Julien Behal Photography/PA)
US President Joe Biden visiting Knock Shrine and Basilica in Mayo with Fr Richard Gibbons, on the last day of his visit
Mr Biden touches the apparition wall at Knock Shrine and Basilica, on the last day of his visit (Andrew Downes/Julien Behal Photography/PA)

After leaving Knock, Mr Biden travelled to Castlebar where he made a private visit to the Mayo Roscommon Hospice.

The president had a longstanding pledge to revisit the facility, having turned the sod on the development in 2017.

The motorcade carrying US President Joe Biden departs from Ireland West Airport in Co Mayo
The motorcade carrying Joe Biden departs from Ireland West Airport in Co Mayo (Niall Carson/PA)
The Academic performing on stage before US President Joe Biden delivers a speech at St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina
The Academic performing on stage before Joe Biden delivered a speech at St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina (Brian Lawless/PA)
People at a concert before US President Joe Biden delivers a speech at St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina
People at a concert before the speech (Liam McBurney/PA)
A rainbow appears before US President Joe Biden delivered a speech at St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina
A rainbow appears before Mr Biden delivered a speech at St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Biden also visited the North Mayo Heritage and Genealogical Centre’s family history research unit.

He then gave a speech at St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina.

The cathedral has a direct link to the president’s ancestors as his great-great-great-grandfather Edward Blewitt sold 27,000 bricks to the cathedral in 1827, which helped buy tickets for himself and his family to sail to America decades later in 1851.

People at a concert before US President Joe Biden delivered a speech at St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina
People at a concert before US president Joe Biden’s speech in Ballina (Liam McBurney/PA)
Former Irish president Mary Robinson speaking on stage before US President Joe Biden delivered a speech at St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina
Former Irish president Mary Robinson speaking on stage before Mr Biden delivered a speech at St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina (Brian Lawless/PA)
Dancers on stage before US President Joe Biden delivers a speech at St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina
Dancers on stage (Brian Lawless/PA)
President Biden visit to the island of Ireland
Joe Biden arrives on stage to deliver a speech at St Muredach’s Cathedral (Brian Lawless/PA)
President Biden visit to the island of Ireland
US president Joe Biden delivers a speech at St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina (Brian Lawless/PA)

