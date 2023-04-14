Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City physios for keeping Erling Haaland fit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City physios for keeping Erling Haaland fit

By Press Association
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, left, with Pep Guardiola (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, left, with Pep Guardiola (Martin Rickett/PA)

Pep Guardiola has hailed Manchester City’s backroom staff for keeping the irrepressible Erling Haaland fit and firing this season.

Haaland has scored a stunning 45 goals in all competitions for City since his £51million move from Borussia Dortmund last summer – a record for a Premier League player.

There had been some concerns about Haaland’s fitness record prior to his arrival at the Etihad Stadium but the prolific Norwegian has so far missed just three City games through injury.

City manager Guardiola said: “I don’t know what he’s done in Dortmund but we take care of him 24 hours – we have incredible doctors and physios. They are behind him every second of the day.

Erling Haaland has scored 45 goals in all competitions this season
Erling Haaland has scored 45 goals in all competitions this season (Tim Goode/PA)

“It’s difficult to understand why you’d spend a lot of money and then leave them, but I don’t know what the other clubs do.

“With this demanding schedule of games every three or four days we have to take care of them – with nutrition, rest, sleep, food.

“For the training, how many minutes – there is data. Sometimes they cannot train more than 10 or 15 minutes.

“People say why was he subbed against Leipzig when he’d scored all the goals but then he was injured after the Burnley game. He could not play with us against Liverpool or for Norway.

“We know we have to keep a watch because he’s so big. Physios, massage, backs, shoulders, tendons, everything.

“He works so much inside the training centre, much more than on the pitch. Today in modern football, players train more behind the scenes than on the pitch.”

Champions City face Leicester on Saturday with the chance to cut Arsenal’s lead at the top of the Premier League to three points.

City, who face the Gunners in a crunch clash later this month, have their title destiny back in their own hands after the London side were held to a draw at Liverpool last week.

Guardiola admits he is much happier with that situation. He said: “Definitely it’s better, absolutely. We enjoy it.

“I would love to be in Arsenal’s position right now but I’m delighted to be in the position we are.”

Pep Guardiola, right, is in a title battle with Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta
Pep Guardiola, right, is in a title battle with Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta (Mike Egerton/PA)

City have played one game fewer than Arsenal, who face West Ham on Sunday. Their game in hand is against Brighton but a date for that fixture is still to be arranged.

Guardiola said: “Nobody can guarantee we are going to win the game in hand against the best team in the world making the build-up, Brighton.

“There is no team better in modern football that makes the process from keeper to the last quarter right now, and we have Arsenal at home.

“We could drop points. The reality is we are six behind and we have to win our games.”

