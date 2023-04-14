Mayo gets presidential approval as Biden signs-off visit in style

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mayo gets presidential approval as Biden signs-off visit in style

By Press Association
(PA)
(PA)

Joe Biden sought the endorsement of Irish hearts and minds in Co Mayo on Friday, in return granting the presidential seal of approval to the county’s decades-long search for footballing glory.

When the US president concluded his remarks with the words: “Mayo for Sam”, it brought to close a homecoming that had all the flavour of a GAA All-Ireland celebration.

As anticipation built in the small town of Ballina, crowds queued for several hours down towards the Moy riverfront and St Muredach’s Cathedral that framed the US President’s speech.

The rain became a running joke, interspersing the acts and introductions – from The Chieftains to former Irish president Mary Robinson – that all built-up to Mr Biden’s arrival.

President Biden visit to the island of Ireland
US president Joe Biden on stage after delivering a speech at St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina (Brian Lawless/PA)

When it came, after nearly four hours after gates opened at 5.30pm, it was suitably dramatic.

After a helicopter swept over the heads of the crowd and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar hailed him as “most Irish of all American presidents”, the octogenarian president swept onto the stage more like a rock star than GAA star – to the sound of Dropkick Murphy’s I’m Shipping Up From Boston.

But from there, the president – in the folksy fashion that has defined his visit – was keen to stress his humble roots in the Irish town.

He referenced ancestor Edward Blewitt and his toils in the old Ballina brickyard and role in the construction of St Muredach’s Cathedral.

“As he laboured, I’m sure he would imagine that one day his family would worship here, that his children would be baptised here like his son Patrick was, and that future generations of his family would mark the milestones of their lives here in the sturdy walls, but I doubt he ever imagined his great-great-great grandson would return 200 years later as president of the United States of America,” he said.

There were cheers and whoops from the crowd through the speech, which stretched across the sweeping Ballina riverfront and at times appeared like a sea of waving American and Irish flags.

His Mayo heritage, as much as the river and cathedral, provided the scenery for the address.

President Biden visit to the island of Ireland
People wait for US president Joe Biden (Brian Lawless/PA)

A poem by great-great grandfather even featured, but in an echo of his other speeches Mr Biden used his roots to preach a more serious message about the future.

He said: “My friends, people of Mayo, this is a moment to recommit our hearts, our minds, our ardent souls to the march of progress.

“To lay the foundation brick by brick by brick, for a better future for our kids and our grandkids, one of greater liberty, opportunity and dignity just like our ancient ancestors did for us.

“I’ve never been more optimistic and I’ve been doing this a long time.”

Mr Biden will return to the US now with plenty of memories of Mayo and his Irish visit.

In the west of Ireland too, long after the buntings and flags are gone, the late-night mission statement from Washington to Ballina will surely resonate for a long time to come.

