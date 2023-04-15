Erik ten Hag backs Manchester United squad to cope with injury crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Erik ten Hag backs Manchester United squad to cope with injury crisis

By Press Association
Erik ten Hag pits Manchester United against Nottingham Forest once again (Nick Potts/PA)
Erik ten Hag pits Manchester United against Nottingham Forest once again (Nick Potts/PA)

Erik ten Hag is confident absentee-hit Manchester United will have the depth and energy to cope with the relentless run-in as they head to a Nottingham Forest side in “survival mode”.

There is no let-up in a frantic first season for the Dutchman, who is juggling a top-four quest with their attempt to follow their Carabao Cup triumph with Europa League and FA Cup glory.

United head to relegation-threatened Forest in the Premier League on Sunday before turning their attention to cup matters as this manic period continues.

The Europa League quarter-final against Sevilla is poised at 2-2 ahead of Thursday’s second leg in Spain, which is followed next Sunday by the FA Cup semi-final against Brighton at Wembley.

“We have depth in the squad,” Ten Hag said as the number of absentees grows at a vital stage of the campaign.

“We have to use the squad – that’s also what we did (on Thursday).

“In the meantime, you have to win games, so also you need a tactical approach to win the games.

“But I think we have good players and when we have problems – so injuries, suspensions – we have depth in the squad.”

Asked about the impact of opponents having played fewer games at this stage than United, Ten Hag said: “Yes (I need to think about energy levels), but I see also an advantage.

“We had more games so we have more routines, so we like to play and that will give the energy.

“I think many, many advantages and we want to go for silverware. That has to give energy.

“We want to go to make this season a success. That has to give energy.”

Lisandro Martinez is out for the season
Lisandro Martinez is out for the season (Dave Thompson/AP)

Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay could return to action on Sunday, but Lisandro Martinez – out for the rest of the season after fracturing a metatarsal bone in his foot – and Raphael Varane are to miss out after picking up injuries against Sevilla.

The defensive duo join the likes of Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Donny van de Beek on the sidelines as United look to beat Forest for the fourth time this term.

Steve Cooper’s promoted side lost the reverse league fixture 3-0 at Old Trafford in December, before Ten Hag’s team won 3-0 on the banks of the Trent and 2-0 at home in their Carabao Cup semi-final tie.

“I know what place they are and we know what we can expect on Sunday,” the Dutchman said of Forest, who enter the weekend 18th in the standings.

Manchester United have won at the City Ground already this season
Manchester United have won at the City Ground already this season (Mike Egerton/PA)

“They are in a survival mode and they will run for their lives, so we have to be ready for that game.”

Among those pushing to start at the City Ground is Anthony Martial, who led the line with aplomb on Thursday as the regularly injured forward made his first start in three months.

Two of the 27-year-old’s seven goals have come against Forest this season and Ten Hag is trying to balance the benefit of his attacking qualities with keeping him fit.

“Maybe he can (play 90 minutes) but it’s a risk,” the United boss said, having withdrawn him after 62 minutes against former club Sevilla.

Anthony Martial
Anthony Martial should feature against Nottingham Forest (Nick Potts/PA)

“We can’t take that risk in this moment because we don’t have so many options in the frontline with Rashford injured, with Garnacho injured.

“We don’t have so many options there, so we have to be careful and also in (an) individual prospect, we know when there’s coming a lot of load he gets injured.

“So, we have to build it and especially when the games are coming quick after each other, the recovery time is less.

“We have to take that also in mind. We have to manage that very good and very careful.”

