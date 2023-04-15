Macron’s unpopular pension plan enacted into French law

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Macron’s unpopular pension plan enacted into French law

By Press Association
Demonstrators run in tear gas during a demonstration in Lyon, central France, on Friday (Laurent Cipriani/AP)
Demonstrators run in tear gas during a demonstration in Lyon, central France, on Friday (Laurent Cipriani/AP)

French President Emmanuel Macron’s unpopular plan to raise France’s retirement age from 62 to 64 has been enacted into law.

It comes a day after the country’s constitutional body approved the change.

Mr Macron’s signature and publication in the Official Journal of the French Republic on Saturday allowed the law to enter into force.

The authorised changes will start being implemented in September, French government spokesman Olivier Veran said.

A barricade burns during a protest in Lyon, central France, on Friday (Laurent Cipriani/AP)
A barricade burns during a protest in Lyon, central France, on Friday (Laurent Cipriani/AP)

On Friday, the Constitutional Council rejected some parts of the government’s pension legislation but approved the higher minimum retirement age, which was central to Mr Macron’s plan and the focus of opponents’ protests.

The nine-member council’s decision capped months of tumultuous debates in parliament and fervour in the streets.

Spontaneous demonstrations took place in Paris and across the country after the ruling.

France’s main labour unions, which has organised 12 nationwide protests since January in hopes of defeating the plan, have vowed to continue fighting until it is withdrawn.

They called for another mass protest on May 1, which is International Workers’ Day.

The government said requiring people to work two years more before qualifying for a pension is needed to keep the pension system afloat as the population ages.

Bicycles burn during a protest outside Paris City Hall on Friday (Thibault Camus/AP)
Bicycles burn during a protest outside Paris City Hall on Friday (Thibault Camus/AP)

But opponents proposed raising taxes on the wealthy or employers instead – and said the change threatens a hard-won social safety net.

Opinion polls show Mr Macron’s popularity has plunged to its lowest level in four years.

The centrist president, who made raising the retirement age a priority of his second term, plans to make a televised national address on Monday evening, his office said.

“The president’s remarks are very much awaited” and will seek to appease tensions in the country and explain decisions that have been made in the past months regarding the pension reform, Mr Veran said.

Mr Macron was first elected in 2017 on a promise to make France’s economy more competitive, including by making people work longer.

Since then, his government has made it easier to hire and fire workers, cut business taxes and made it more difficult for the jobless to claim benefits.

