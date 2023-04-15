Ollie Watkins at the double as Aston Villa ease past Newcastle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ollie Watkins at the double as Aston Villa ease past Newcastle

By Press Association
Ollie Watkins scored twice against Newcastle (Jacob King/PA)
Ollie Watkins scored twice against Newcastle (Jacob King/PA)

Ollie Watkins’ hot streak continued as Aston Villa strengthened their European aspirations with a dominant 3-0 win over Newcastle at Villa Park.

The 27-year-old is loving life under Unai Emery and took his tally to 11 goals in 12 outings with a second-half brace after Jacob Ramsey’s early opener laid the foundations of a seventh win in eight games for Villa.

That run of form has catapulted them up the table and, not only are they looking a good bet for a top-six finish, with Manchester United and Tottenham still to play they might have one eye on Champions League qualification, especially with Watkins in this sort of form.

He again showed himself the be the most in-form striker in the division, with his pace and movement a constant danger, and with England manager Gareth Southgate watching he is surely set for a summer recall to the national team.

Newcastle certainly could not handle him and the defeat sees their own Champions League qualification hopes hit as a run of five successive wins was abruptly ended in a rare poor showing for Eddie Howe’s side.

The tone for the afternoon was set after less than 30 seconds as Watkins showed what he is all about.

He raced on to Alex Moreno’s through ball, held off Sven Botman and got his shot away only to see it hit the post and bounce to safety.

Alexander Isak tested Emiliano Martinez’s handling with a stinging shot which was tipped over as Newcastle also looked an early threat.

But it was Villa who drew first blood, taking the lead in the 11th minute.

John McGinn’s cross was expertly headed down by Watkins straight into the path of Ramsey and he made no mistake, smashing home in front of the Holte End.

They were good value for that advantage and came close to doubling it four minutes later with two chances in quick succession.

First the dangerous Watkins was denied by Nick Pope’s feet after he darted towards goal and then, from the recycled play, Ramsey struck the crossbar from Moreno’s cutback.

Newcastle were at least able to get a foothold into the game, which allowed them to get to half-time only 1-0 down and still in it.

But Watkins was a constant threat and he again caused danger early in the second half as he weaved into the box and was again denied by Pope’s legs.

There was a short spell after that where Newcastle made an effort to get back into the game as Jacob Murphy dragged an effort just wide and then Isak again forced Martinez into a stretching save.

But the visitors could simply not cope with Watkins.

Villa thought they had doubled their lead on the hour as he was played through by Moreno and finished coolly, but VAR ruled him offside by the thinnest of margins.

Watkins was not going to be denied, though, and duly got his first of the afternoon three minutes later when he expertly turned and fired home from Moreno’s cutback.

His second came seven minutes from time as Villa put the game to bed, finding the bottom corner after Ramsey had diverted McGinn’s ball into his path.

