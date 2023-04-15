Police name man who died in Glasgow street

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man who died in a Glasgow street has been named by police.

Thomas Bowers, 33 was pronounced dead at the scene on Auchinloch Street in Petershill.

Officers were called to the scene on Friday April 14 after they were made aware of two men who were injured in the area at around 5.25am.

Mr Bowers from Glasgow was pronounced dead at the scene and his death is now being treated as murder.

A 52-year-old man suffered serious injuries in the same incident and was taken to hospital for treatment.

An investigation is ongoing, led by officers from Police Scotland’s major investigation team.

Officers are also investigating a report of a white Vauxhall Astra car which was found in fire at Gadie Street around 6.10am on Friday April 14.

The fire is being treated as a deliberate act, and inquiries are ongoing.

Officers are keeping an open mind as this progresses and are considering possible links between the two incidents.

Detective Chief Inspector Lynsey Watters said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Bowers’s family and we are providing them with support at this very difficult time.

“Our investigation into his murder and the attempted murder of the second man is ongoing and I would urge anyone who can help to get in touch as soon as you can.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard any activity in the area or who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the white Vauxhall Astra or may have information about its movements before it was found on fire.

“A police presence will continue in the area over the coming days as our investigation progresses and I would urge anyone with concerns or information to speak to any officer.”