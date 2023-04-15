Police investigation opens into viral allotment which was vandalised with salt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police investigation opens into viral allotment which was vandalised with salt

By Press Association
Carly Burd with officers from Essex Police (Essex Police)
Carly Burd with officers from Essex Police (Essex Police)

The founder of an allotment created to help those worst hit by the cost-of-living crisis, which went viral on social media after it was vandalised with salt, said the ordeal has been “heart-wrenching” but “welcomes” a police investigation.

Officers from Essex Police opened an investigation to find the culprits and have asked anyone with information to come forward.

Carly Burd is the creator of the A Meal On Me With Love initiative, which grows and distributes fresh fruits, vegetables, and other essentials to those on benefits and low incomes and pensioners.

Ms Burd, from Harlow, Essex, told the PA news agency that the ordeal, which was reported to police on Wednesday, has been “heart-wrenching”.

Match of the Day host, Gary Lineker, has shown his support for the charity
Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker has shown his support for the charity (carlyburd43/TikTok)

She said: “It was heart-wrenching. What made it worse is that yesterday, the children that helped me plant it actually turned up, and it just broke me.

“They were so lovely they said ‘it’s okay, we can replant it’.

“They’ve worked so hard. They’ve put the effort in and we’re trying to make a change – it’s upsetting.”

Ms Burd told PA she is “over the moon” that she will welcome back the children and families who initially helped to plant 300 onions and 300 potatoes on the allotment.

“The kids are going to come back and we’re going to replant, so I’m absolutely over the moon about that,” she added.

Carly thanked people for their donations, with thousands of pounds raised
Carly thanked people for their donations, with thousands of pounds raised (carlyburd43/TikTok)

The project began when Ms Burd, who lives with multiple sclerosis and lupus, went without heating last year – and felt compelled to help those in her community in a similar position.

“I’m just a girl that grew a carrot… I didn’t know anything about growing,” she said.

“I just had to do it, I had no choice.

“I went without heating last year, and what was I supposed to do this year, go without food?”

She has been overwhelmed by people’s support as her GoFundMe, which was backed by Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker, nears the £240,000 mark.

“I’m just a girl that loves the outside. I don’t watch TV and I only go on my little TikTok or my Facebook account, because I was encouraging the community to join in and that’s it,” she said.

“So this is all completely blown me away.

“My volunteers have put so much work in and it’s just heart-wrenching.

“But I can’t let it get me down because it makes you feel worse… I have to carry on.”

Carly's allotment was ruined with salt
Carly’s allotment was ruined with salt (carlyburd43/TikTok)

The keen gardener said she is “really looking forward” to repairing her allotment and feels that doing so “gives me the opportunity to support other charities in my area”.

Surprised by the incident, Ms Burd said that she has “never felt such hate”, but urged the culprits to contact her.

“I’ve never felt such hate. I get on with everyone in my community,” she told PA.

“I want to say to whoever did it, I’m here if you want to talk to me. No aggression intended, that’s not my style.

“It won’t leave my lips and it won’t go out to anyone, but come and talk to me.”

While she struggles to understand why the incident happened, she hopes to support the person who vandalised her allotment.

“I’m not a threat to anyone – I’ll be there and support you and I’ll do everything I can to support you,” she explained.

“I can’t understand why somebody would do something so hurtful, but I’m here for a chat.”

Essex Police received a report on April 12 where officers visited Ms Burd’s allotment and conducted door-to-door inquiries.

The incident was understood to have taken place between 2pm on April 7 and 9am on April 8.

Chief Inspector Paul Austin, District Commander for Harlow, issued an appeal for witnesses and anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage of the incident to come forward.

“Carly is naturally devastated about this mindless act, which has caused real harm to her efforts to help those most in need in Harlow,” he said.

“However, it is striking how determined she is to ensure this act does not stop her good work.

“The support she has received both here in the community and from across the country has been truly heart-warming.

“We take all matters of criminal damage seriously and are conducting a thorough investigation.

“We need anyone who may have information about this incident to come forward, your reports to us do matter and make a huge difference.”

