‘Indictment bump’ helps Trump raise 34m dollars so far in 2023

Former US president Donald Trump has raised more than 34 million dollars (£27 million) for his 2024 White House run since the start of the year – buoyed by a big bump in donations since the announcement of criminal charges against him, his campaign said.

His total raised after the March 30 indictment approached what he took in over the previous three months, figures showed.

Mr Trump’s latest fundraising report due to be filed on Saturday with the Federal Election Commission will show he raised more than 18.8 million dollars (£15 million) between his main campaign account and a joint fundraising account over the the first three months of the year, the campaign said.

Of that total for the period of January 1 to March 31, four million dollars (£3.2 million) came in after Mr Trump was indicted on March 30 by a grand jury in Manhattan on charges related to a hush money case stemming from the 2016 election.

Trump supporters picket outside a hotel hosting an address by Florida governor Ron DeSantis (AP)

The fundraising numbers were first reported by Politico.

Mr Trump began raising money off the news of his indictment, and his campaign said he took in 15.4 million dollars (£12.3 million) since the announcement of charges and Saturday’s filing deadline for the fundraising report.

The former US leader, who is also facing several other criminal investigations, has tried to use his legal troubles to galvanise supporters, claiming all the cases are politically motivated.

He has portrayed the New York charges as “election interference” but also suggested they may help him win support.

Mr Trump addresses the National Rifle Association Convention in Indianapolis (AP)

Mr Trump has dominated the Republican field in the early stages of the 2024 presidential race. But many rich party donors have been looking to send their support elsewhere this time.

Until his indictment, his campaign fundraising had lagged behind the massive amounts he used to raise in days or in hours when he was president.

Only a few candidates have officially entered the race: Mr Trump’s UN ambassador Nikki Haley, a former South Carolina governor; former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson, who announced his intentions days after Mr Trump’s indictment was filed; and tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

More candidates, including Florida governor Ron DeSantis, are expected to enter the race by the time the next fundraising reports are due in mid-July.