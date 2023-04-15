He has a big heart: Julen Lopetegui hails Diego Costa’s display in Wolves win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
He has a big heart: Julen Lopetegui hails Diego Costa’s display in Wolves win

By Press Association
Wolves celebrate their second goal against Brentford (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Wolves celebrate their second goal against Brentford (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Boss Julen Lopetegui hailed Diego Costa as Wolves took a giant leap to safety.

Striker Costa scored his first Premier League goal for six years to help inspire the hosts to a 2-0 win over Brentford.

Hwang Hee-Chan also netted to leave Wolves seven points clear of the relegation zone with seven games left, having won successive top flight games for just the second time this season.

Former Chelsea hitman Costa joined Wolves on a free transfer in September, under former manager Bruno Lage, as an emergency signing following Sasa Kalajdzic’s season-ending knee injury.

Costa had not played for nine months before moving to Molineux and Lopetegui praised his character.

He said: “He has a big heart. He is a very competitive player, in the bad moments he continued working because he has his spirit. You can’t buy this spirit. That’s why he’s made the career he’s had. We are happy for him, he has to continue working.

“He has made a very good match and when he came here, he came with the intention to help the team, the club and the coach.

“He deserves that goal, he is working hard to have his chance. He came here in a bad moment (for Wolves) and he has always put in his best. I hope he is going to continue.

“We are in the middle of the river (in terms of survival). We have a lot of crocodiles around us. You achieve your aim when you’ve achieved it. We have a lot of points in front of us. It’s not enough yet.”

Josh Dasilva lifted over the bar from five yards and Ivan Toney had a shot blocked but it was a meek performance from the Bees.

Costa rolled back the years to bully them and opened the scoring after 27 minutes, with his first goal in English football since the 2017 FA Cup final.

David Raya had already saved well from Marino Lemina and Matheus Cunha but was beaten by a rejuvenated Costa.

He collected Nelson Semedo’s clearance to charge forward and pick out Toti Gomes on the left. The striker continued his run to collect Toti’s cross and find the corner from 12 yards.

Searching a brace, he was denied by Raya early in the first half and the goalkeeper survived a VAR check when Toti went down under his challenge in the box.

A tame Yoane Wissa effort is all the Bees could manage and Hwang doubled the hosts’ lead, tapping in after Ethan Pinnock blocked Matheus Nunes’ cross following the midfielder’s dazzling run.

Toney hit the bar in stoppage time but Brentford have won just two of their last 10 outings to fall away from European contention and sit ninth.

Boss Thomas Frank said: “It’s more fun to win. I think this performance was up there, if not better, than West Ham away (a 2-0 win). It’s about looking at the performance, not the result, and not getting too emotional.

“There are things we could have done better but it was a very even game. Their two goals are two ricochets and their second goal killed it. The boys worked unbelievably hard but we lost a bit of structure and coolness on the ball.

“It hurts, we hate losing. It’s totally unreal for a club of our size, what we have done this season. We will keep focused on the performance.

“It is so difficult. It shouldn’t be possible with the resources with the top six and now Newcastle to get in the top seven. It’s so tough to keep going and keep performing when the difference between the bottom 13 is so slim.”

