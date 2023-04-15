Cristian Stellini to console Davinson Sanchez after being jeered by Spurs fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Cristian Stellini to console Davinson Sanchez after being jeered by Spurs fans

By Press Association
Cristian Stellini will support Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez (Adam Davy/PA)
Cristian Stellini will support Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez (Adam Davy/PA)

Acting Tottenham head coach Cristian Stellini promised to support Davinson Sanchez in his “tough moment” after the centre-back was booed off the pitch during their disappointing 3-2 home loss to Bournemouth.

Sanchez was introduced in place of the injured Clement Lenglet after 35 minutes and felt the frustration of his own fans at the start of the second period when he inadvertently set up Dominic Solanke to make it 2-1 to the visitors.

The first touch of Sanchez after the goal was booed and Stellini reacted quickly to withdraw the Colombian in the 58th minute with the home supporters booing him off the pitch.

Stellini, who watched his side lose in stoppage time to Dango Ouattara’s curled effort, said: “It’s a tough moment for everyone and we have to analyse this moment. Everyone needs to analyse how important it is to support the player.

“I take the responsibility for the decision we made. I thought it was early in the game to use a striker more because it was the first half and we were one up, so I didn’t think it was the moment to change with a striker.

“After, when we were 2-1 down I thought it was the moment. Davinson has to know it was only a tactical decision but we need to support him because it’s a tough moment for him and also for all the team.

“We have to create unity in our dressing room and in between us and we will do.”

Asked if he would have any issue playing Sanchez in Spurs’ next home game against Manchester United on April 27, Stellini insisted: “If we need, yes. He’s a professional player.

“We need to go strong for the team. But I repeat, if the team pushed more when we scored the first goal, we are here to speak about a different situation.

“It’s the mindset that needs to change, not only Davinson, it’s the whole team that can help, every player that came onto the pitch.”

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris was critical of the decision to boo Sanchez during an interview with beIN Sport.

Lloris added: “I’ve never seen this in my career. I feel really bad for Davinson.

“He’s a team-mate, he’s a friend and he’s been fighting for the club for many many years now, and it’s just sad.

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was disappointed with the fans who booed Davinson Sanchez
Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was disappointed with the fans who booed Davinson Sanchez (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“The story is sad for the club, for the fans, for the player. It’s something you don’t want to see in football.”

During a wild game, Spurs took an early lead when Heung-min Son fired home after Ivan Perisic’s cut-back but Matias Vina levelled for Bournemouth in the 38th minute when he won the ball from Pedro Porro and lobbed over Lloris.

Solanke made it 2-1 when Sanchez poked the ball into the path of the Cherries forward after he had initially been turned inside out by Marcus Tavernier.

Arnaut Danjuma looked to have earned Spurs a point with a fine left-footed effort two minutes from time but with the hosts having six attacking players on the pitch, Gary O’Neil’s side broke and Solanke teed up Ouattara, who cut inside Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and curled into the bottom corner to spark wild celebrations in the away dug-out.

Kick-off had been delayed after Bournemouth were stuck in traffic for 55 minutes.

O’Neil said: “The first thing you need when you come to a place this big, a big club, is to believe you can get something.

“Yeah, they have a lovely new stadium and England’s captain and one of the best strikers ever up front but we can come here and we can get a result.

“The first step was believing that and they did so, yeah, big result.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The man was found on the B961 between Monikie and Newbigging.
Man found seriously injured after coming off bike in Angus
2
The scene of the viral video at Ancrum Court. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee multi goes viral after rap video starring local teens and two dogs
5
3
The Co-op in Kirriemuir.
Police seal off Co-op store in Kirriemuir after break-in
4
Police at the flats on Cross Street, Dysart. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Police smash through door of flat in Dysart ‘raid’
5
Paul Russell has volunteered for the Tayside mountain rescue service for 15 years.
Meet the Dundee pub landlord who helps rescue people from Tayside’s hills
6
Angus Robertson leaflet
Angus Robertson accused of ‘misleading’ voters over election leaflet claims
7
King Street, Dundee.
Cyclist injured after collision with car in busy Dundee street
8
Neil Doncaster said the play-offs are 'always something to look forward to'.
SPFL confirms times, dates and 10 live TV games for upcoming promotion and relegation…
9
This impressive house in Keltybridge is on sale for £700k. Image: Maloco
Stunning £700k three-storey luxury architect designed home in Fife village has electric lift inside
10
Starks Park.
Raith regime change imminent as outgoing Kelty trio set for major roles in Rovers…

More from The Courier

Derek Rutherford.
Fife construction boss in court for 'holding up mobile phone' while passing road accident
Laura Moyes appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth pub boss caught driving home while more than five times limit
Undated Handout Photo of sweet rice doughnuts recipe from Rice Table by Su Scott (Quadrille, £27). See PA Feature FOOD Recipe Doughnuts. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/Toby Scott. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature FOOD Recipe Doughnuts.
Sweet treats: These crowd-pleasing sweet rice doughnuts will curb your sugar cravings
Dick Campbell was happy with his sdie's draw at Raith Rovers. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell hopes Arbroath can reach dry land of Championship safety after wet weekend…
Callum Davidson at full-time. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson shares fans' frustration after defeat to Livingston
Iam Murray has spoken to potential investors at Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray holds 'positive talks' with investors as he discusses his…
Having a ball: Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline manager James McPake hails 'pivotal' role of assistant as players take full advantage…
Bottoms up: Kyle Benedictus enjoys the league win. Image: SNS.
WATCH: Dunfermline skipper Kyle Benedictus 'buzzing' after Pars seal League One title
Emergency crews were battling a fire at Frances Industrial Estate in Dysart. Image: David Wardle.
Thick black smoke billowing over Kirkcaldy from fire at industrial estate
Kwame Thomas celebrates his two goals. Image: SNS
Gary Bowyer hails 'terrific' Kwame Thomas as Dundee supersub inspires comeback for Championship leaders

Editor's Picks

Most Commented