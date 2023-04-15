Erling Haaland equals another record as Man City narrow gap to leaders Arsenal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Erling Haaland equals another record as Man City narrow gap to leaders Arsenal

By Press Association
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland keeps on scoring (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland keeps on scoring (Nick Potts/PA)

Erling Haaland equalled another record as Manchester City increased the pressure on Premier League leaders Arsenal with a 3-1 win over relegation-threatened Leicester.

The prolific Norwegian struck twice at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday to draw level with the competition’s record of 32 goals for a 38-game season.

His double came after a superb early strike from John Stones and all but wrapped up a victory for City that cut the Gunners’ lead at the top to three points inside 25 minutes.

The England international has excelled in his defence-midfield hybrid role and he showed he can also finish with a stunning effort from distance after Leicester failed to clear a corner.

City immediately chased a second and, after Leicester survived a goalmouth scramble and one penalty appeal, it came from the spot after referee Darren England gave handball against Wilfred Ndidi following a screen check.

Haaland made no mistake as he thumped a shot into the bottom corner.

Leicester tried to respond as James Maddison had a shot blocked and Jamie Vardy hit the side netting but City soon took firm control as the irrepressible Haaland grabbed his second.

This one was made by Kevin De Bruyne, who seized possession in midfield and released the striker with a clever ball between two defenders.

Haaland raced past both and calmly lifted over the advancing Daniel Iversen to add yet another goal to his phenomenal tally.

The game already seemed as good as over and City eased off the throttle.

Smith may have breathed a sigh of relief when Haaland did not return for the second half, making way for World Cup-winner Julian Alvarez. Stones was also given a rest with Manuel Akanji coming off the bench.

Dean Smith
It was a tough debut as Leicester boss for Dean Smith (Nick Potts/PA)

Riyad Mahrez forced a good save from Iversen early in the second half but the game soon settled back into a familiar rhythm.

To their credit, Leicester finished strongly and Iheanacho pulled one back when he pounced from close range after Ederson parried from a corner.

Maddison then forced Ederson to save and Iheanacho hit a post. Leicester also had a penalty appeal for handball against Sergio Gomez rejected but, while Guardiola will doubtless find fault with the game’s ending, City were not to be denied.

