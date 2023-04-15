A cream cracker to a massive squirrel – the 71 London Marathon record attempts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A cream cracker to a massive squirrel – the 71 London Marathon record attempts

By Press Association
(from left to right) woman wearing wellies and another wearing a squirrel outfit to try and break a GWR (Guinness World Records)
(from left to right) woman wearing wellies and another wearing a squirrel outfit to try and break a GWR (Guinness World Records)

Seventy-one people are to put their best foot forward in order to break London Marathon Guinness World Records – including DJ Adele Roberts who hopes to run the fastest marathon with an ileostomy, and a ‘cream cracker’ on legs.

With the marathon taking place on April 23, many participants have tried their best to make their presence known, often through dressing up in quirky outfits, to break Guinness World Records (GWR) for charities close to their hearts.

Woman wearing a pink outfit and posing with a phone
Adele Roberts is hoping to break a London Marathon GWR (Guinness World Records/PA)

BBC Radio 1 weekend Breakfast Show DJ Adele Roberts is hoping to raise awareness during Bowel Cancer Awareness Month, following a surgery to remove her bowel 18 months ago and less than a year after completing chemotherapy.

She is to attempt the Guinness World Record for the fastest marathon with an ileostomy (female), with currently stands at 4:00:00, and to show that you can bounce back after having cancer.

“Training has been tough, but it’s also made me feel like I’m getting my life back together and has been amazing for me mentally,” she added.

Woman wearing a cream cracker outfit, with her hands out and outstretched
Sally Orange will be trying to break the record for fastest marathon dressed as a savoury food item (female) (Guinness World Records/PA)

Sally Orange, a 49-year-old from Salisbury, is hoping to use her London Marathon GWR attempt for fastest marathon as a savoury food item (female), while dressed as a cream cracker to show that she is “crackers about mental health”.

The former army major was medically discharged after 22 years of service due to her mental health and hopes that her quirky outfit – which she has worn at her local parkrun on weekends – will help to break the stigma surrounding mental health conditions.

With a time of 4:15:00 to beat, the GWR veteran does not seem to be phased, as she holds the title for the fastest marathon dressed as a nut (female) which she set in 2019, and she previously held the record for the fastest marathon dressed as a fruit, which has since been broken.

Woman wearing a squirrel outfit
Emma Stevenson is trying to break the GWR for the fastest marathon dressed as a mammal (female) (Guinness World Records/PA)

Other record attempts include a senior land and consents officer donning a squirrel outfit to try to beat the GWR for fastest marathon dressed as a mammal (female), a Domino’s Pizza worker dressing up as the fast food restaurant’s iconic garlic and herb dip to try to get the GWR for fastest marathon dressed as a food jar/tub (male), and a family support manager attempting to break the fastest marathon wearing wellington boots (female) record.

Woman standing with shorts, a tank top and trainers
Becky Lafford who is trying to break the GWR for fastest marathon wearing wellington boots (female) (Guinness World Records/PA)

Here is a list of all the official attempted London Marathon GWR attempts:

Fastest marathon dressed in pyjamas (male)
Fastest marathon dressed as a fisher
Fastest marathon dressed as a postal worker (male)
Fastest marathon dressed as a three-dimensional dinosaur (male)
Fastest marathon with two runners handcuffed together (male)
Fastest marathon dressed as a three-dimensional aircraft (male)
Fastest marathon dressed as a three-dimensional aircraft (female)
Fastest marathon dressed as a knight (male)
Fastest marathon in a full-body inflatable costume (male)
Fastest marathon wearing clogs (male)
Fastest marathon dressed as a star (male)
Fastest marathon in a Kung Fu uniform
Fastest marathon dressed as a lifeguard (male)
Fastest marathon dressed as reptile (female)
Fastest marathon dressed as a three-dimensional plant (male)
Fastest marathon dressed as a key (male)
Fastest marathon dressed as a road vehicle (male)
Fastest marathon dressed as a monarch (male)
Fastest marathon dressed as a fairy tale character (female)
Fastest marathon wearing wellington boots (female)
Fastest marathon by a mascot (male)
Fastest marathon dressed as a milk deliverer (male)
Fastest marathon dressed in an Australian Football League kit (male)
Fastest marathon carrying a household appliance (white goods)
Fastest marathon dressed as an insect (male)
Fastest marathon dressed as a scientist (male)
Fastest marathon dressed in pyjamas (female)
Fastest marathon dressed as a postal worker (male)
Fastest marathon dressed as a mammal (male)
Fastest marathon dressed as a savoury food (female)
Fastest marathon dressed as a gingerbread person
Fastest marathon dressed as a candy confectionery item (female)
Fastest marathon dressed as a Christmas cracker (male)
Fastest marathon dressed as a badminton player (male)
Fastest marathon in highland dress (male)
Fastest marathon dressed as a three-dimensional plant (male)
Fastest marathon dressed as a mammal (female)
Fastest marathon in a toga (male)
Fastest marathon dressed as a Christmas cracker (female)
Fastest marathon dressed as a book (male)
Fastest marathon dressed as a body part (female)
Fastest marathon dressed in traditional Thai dress (female)
Fastest marathon in a non-racing wheelchair (female)
Fastest marathon dressed in pyjamas (female)
Fastest marathon dressed as a scientist (male)
Fastest marathon dressed as a savoury food (female)
Fastest marathon dressed as a heavy-duty vehicle (male)
Fastest marathon dressed as a can (male)
Fastest marathon dressed as a Lucha libre wrestler (male)
Fastest marathon dressed as a lumberjack (male)
Fastest marathon dressed as a book (male)
Fastest marathon dressed in a safari suit (male)
Fastest marathon in a full-body inflatable costume (male)
Fastest marathon dressed as a lumberjack (male)
Fastest marathon dressed as a crustacean (female)
Most underpants worn during a marathon (female)
Fastest marathon dressed as a food jar / tub (male)
Fastest marathon wearing a suit and dress shoes (male)
Fastest marathon dressed as a pirate (female)
Fastest marathon dressed as a glass (male)
Fastest marathon dressed as a glass (female)
Fastest marathon dressed as a boxer
Fastest marathon dressed as a vegetable (female)
Fastest marathon in a four-person costume
Fastest marathon in a two-person costume
Fastest marathon dressed as a body part (male)
Fastest marathon dressed in traditional Malay dress (male)
Fastest marathon in a three-person costume
Fastest marathon dressed as a golfer (male)
Fastest marathon with an ileostomy (female)
Fastest marathon carrying golf clubs (male)

