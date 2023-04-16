Young people drive bullfighting’s resurrection in Spain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Young people drive bullfighting’s resurrection in Spain

By Press Association
Bullfighters followed by their assistants walk during the ‘paseillo’ or ritual entrance to the arena, before a bullfight with young bulls, at Las Ventas bullring in Madrid (Manu Fernandez/AP)
Bullfighters followed by their assistants walk during the ‘paseillo’ or ritual entrance to the arena, before a bullfight with young bulls, at Las Ventas bullring in Madrid (Manu Fernandez/AP)

The death of Spanish bullfighting has been declared many times, but the number of bullfights in the country is at its highest level in seven years, and the young are the most consistent presence as older groups of spectators drop away.

In Madrid, Alvaro Alarcon plays out the moment when he will enter the Spanish capital’s Las Ventas bullring for his final challenge as a “novillero”, or apprentice bullfighter.

The 24-year-old has been training in the dusty countryside outside the city, and his skin-tight suit, delicately woven with beads and gold embroidery, is back from the tailor.

If he can triumph this last time, he will be considered for the highest rank of “matador” – bullfighters who take on beasts weighing more than half a ton.

Photographers take pictures of Spanish bullfighter Alvaro Alarcon, right, before a bullfight with young bulls at Las Ventas bullring in Madrid, Spain
Photographers take pictures of Spanish bullfighter Alvaro Alarcon, right, before a bullfight with young bulls at Las Ventas bullring in Madrid, Spain (Manu Fernandez/AP)

“From the moment you get up until you go to bed, and even when you are asleep, you are dreaming about what you want to do in the bullring,” he said.

“Being a bullfighter is a way of life.”

On a Sunday afternoon, Alarcon must kill two young bulls by driving a sword through their shoulder blades, puncturing the animals’ aortas.

He is cheered on by hundreds of children and teenagers among the 8,700 people who turn out to watch from the stands.

In an age of almost unlimited entertainment choices, it is a serious statement.

It is now firmly a minority interest.

Just under 2% of Spaniards attended a bullfight in the 2021-22 season, according to Culture Ministry statistics, but among them teenagers aged 15-19 were the largest group.

Those aged over 75 were the least likely to attend.

French bullfighter Yon Lamothe performs during a bullfight with young bulls at Las Ventas bullring in Madrid, Spain
French bullfighter Yon Lamothe performs during a bullfight with young bulls at Las Ventas bullring in Madrid (Manu Fernandez/AP)

The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child urged Spain in 2018 to ban children from bullfights to shield them from “exposure to violence”.

So far, the call has had little effect.

While bullfighting is nowhere close to drawing the crowds of half a century ago, it remains an important, if divisive, symbol of Spanish identity in the country’s south and central regions.

Audiences are smaller, fans argue, but more committed.

Miriam Cabas is a 21-year-old bullfighter from the southern Andalusia region, and one of just 250 women who are registered as professionals in Spain.

She has watched the profile of the crowds shift since she was a child in the stands.

“It is true that bullfighting has decreased,” she admitted.

“But right now, I perceive that the youth is booming and people are eager to know and go to the bullrings.”

Ecuadorian bullfighter Mario Navas walks on the ring after killing a brave Fuente Ymbro ranch fighting small bull at Las Ventas bullring in Madrid, Spain
Ecuadorian bullfighter Mario Navas walks on the ring after killing a brave Fuente Ymbro ranch fighting small bull at Las Ventas bullring in Madrid (Manu Fernandez/AP)

For some right-wing youth, proudly associating oneself with symbols of traditional Spain, such as sporting the colours of the flag on bracelets and polo shirts, or attending bullfights, has become fashionable.

But Alarcon grew up in a family that had no interest in bullfighting, with parents who were horrified when he wanted to join a school to learn the practice as a teenager.

“I loved motorbikes, and anything related to extreme sports,” he told The Associated Press.

“I had never even seen a bull until I watched a documentary about bullfighting aged 13, and discovered this beautiful profession.”

Beyond the bullfighters themselves, the industry employs thousands of ranchers, plus event organisers and promoters, and even bullfighting critics who still write up reports from the events in prestigious national newspapers.

“Alvaro Alarcon took two young bulls with fuel and momentum,” read a recent report in the El Pais daily, which noted that Alarcon was awarded an ear severed from a felled bull.

Africa Calderon Garcia, 20, is a seamstress for a Madrid tailor who crafts the intricate “traje de luces”, or suit of lights, that bullfighters wear into the ring.

She grew up attending bullfights with her grandmother and will continue the tradition, though she considers herself someone who cares deeply for animals.

A child watches a bullfight next to a picador, a horse mounted bullfighter assistant, at Las Ventas bullring in Madrid, Spain
A child watches a bullfight next to a picador, a horse mounted bullfighter assistant, at Las Ventas bullring (Manu Fernandez/AP)

“It is an art form; it is Spanish culture,” she said on a break from weaving white beads on to a bright blue shoulder section.

“People are not aware of all the work that goes on behind it and how well cared for the animals are,” she added, citing a common argument among pro-bullfighting groups that the toro bravo breed lives a well-fed existence outdoors until they enter the bullring.

Young fans were outraged by the government’s attempt last year to exclude bullfighting from a 400-euro (£355) subsidy given to 18-year-olds to spend on cultural activities.

A legal case brought by a bullfighting association ended up in Spain’s Supreme Court, which found against the left-wing coalition currently governing the country.

The successful legal argument rested on the fact that bullfighting is protected as cultural patrimony in Spain by decades-old legislation passed to ensure its survival.

“While this law is in force, bullfighting will be protected in Spain, although it is legalised animal abuse,” said Yolanda Morales, spokeswoman for Spain’s Animalist Party, in a recent social media video.

A child waits for the bullfight to begin at Las Ventas bullring in Madrid, Spain
A child waits for the bullfight to begin at Las Ventas bullring (Manu Fernandez/AP)

Since the 1970s, once-famous bullrings have shut down in Barcelona, Benidorm and Santa Cruz de Tenerife, and reopened as shopping centres, cultural centres and even nightclubs.

But for Antonio Lopez Fuentes, a master tailor and Calderon Garcia’s boss, the government’s action was just the latest attempt to proscribe a practice that kings, popes and Moorish rulers have all tried to stamp out over the past thousand years.

“They (the young) think: ‘If you are trying to ban me from something, I am going to do it’,” he said.

The risks remain as high as they have ever been.

On Alarcon’s last night as a novillero, he was gored by a bull and left with three broken ribs.

Following surgery, he texted: “I’ll be back in the ring very soon.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The man was found on the B961 between Monikie and Newbigging.
Man found seriously injured after coming off bike in Angus
2
The scene of the viral video at Ancrum Court. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee multi goes viral after rap video starring local teens and two dogs
5
3
The Co-op in Kirriemuir.
Police seal off Co-op store in Kirriemuir after break-in
4
Police at the flats on Cross Street, Dysart. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Police smash through door of flat in Dysart ‘raid’
5
Paul Russell has volunteered for the Tayside mountain rescue service for 15 years.
Meet the Dundee pub landlord who helps rescue people from Tayside’s hills
6
Angus Robertson leaflet
Angus Robertson accused of ‘misleading’ voters over election leaflet claims
7
King Street, Dundee.
Cyclist injured after collision with car in busy Dundee street
8
Neil Doncaster said the play-offs are 'always something to look forward to'.
SPFL confirms times, dates and 10 live TV games for upcoming promotion and relegation…
9
This impressive house in Keltybridge is on sale for £700k. Image: Maloco
Stunning £700k three-storey luxury architect designed home in Fife village has electric lift inside
10
Starks Park.
Raith regime change imminent as outgoing Kelty trio set for major roles in Rovers…

More from The Courier

One of the owners Thomas Kendall celebrates with Lucinda Russell and stable girl Lauren Walsh with the trophy alongside the winning horse Coach Rambler after it returned home to the Lucinda Russells Stables in Milnathort.
Best pictures as Grand National winner Corach Rambler returns to Perthshire
Lewis McCann douses Matty Todd in Champagne. Image: SNS.
VIDEO: Matty Todd on 'crazy' celebrations with Dunfermline fans after Pars seal League One…
Police dealing with the incident in Kinnoull Street, Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper.
Large police presence and man taken to hospital as streets in Perth city centre…
Steven MacLean, Tommy Wright and Mark Fotheringham. Images: SNS and Shutterstock.
Next St Johnstone manager: The returning hero, Callum Davidson's No2 and leftfield candidate with…
Grand National winner Corach Rambler greeted by hundreds of well-wishers. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Corach Rambler given hero's welcome home to Kinross-shire after Grand National triumph
Length delays have been reported on the A9 near Perth due to roadworks north of Inveralmond. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Drivers' misery as they face hour-long delays from A9 roadworks
Kane Ritchie-Hosler enjoys a rendition of his song from the Pars fans. Image: SNS.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler accuses Dunfermline boss of deliberately making him do solo lap of honour
Niskanen celebrates a long-awaited strike. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Pure catharsis for 'a legend of a man' after…
Kwame Thomas celebrates after scoring for Dundee in the draw with Morton. Image: David Young / Shutterstock.
Dundee: 4 talking points as late comeback keeps the Dark Blues Championship title dream…
From left: Dunfermline's Sam Fisher; James McPake; Craig Wighton and Nikolay Todorov; and Matty Todd. Images: Craig Brown.
Champions: 6 matches that won Dunfermline the League One title

Editor's Picks

Most Commented