Manchester United shrug off injury worries to ease past Nottingham Forest By Press Association April 16 2023, 6.42pm Share Manchester United shrug off injury worries to ease past Nottingham Forest Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4309327/manchester-united-shrug-off-injury-worries-to-ease-past-nottingham-forest/ Copy Link Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the City Ground, Nottingham. Picture date: Sunday April 16, 2023. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]