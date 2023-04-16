Kevin De Bruyne insists Manchester City need their ‘A game’ for Bayern Munich By Press Association April 16 2023, 10.32pm Share Kevin De Bruyne insists Manchester City need their ‘A game’ for Bayern Munich Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4309483/kevin-de-bruyne-insists-manchester-city-need-their-a-game-for-bayern-munich/ Copy Link Kevin De Bruyne insists Manchester City will still need to be at their best to see off Bayern Munich (Nick Potts/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]