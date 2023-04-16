Rise in hate crime against people with disfigurements, research shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rise in hate crime against people with disfigurements, research shows

By Press Association
Adam Pearson has said police must do more to tackle hate crime over disfigurement (Steve Paston/PA)
The number of people with visible differences or disfigurements who say they were the victim of a hate crime has increased since 2019, according to “sobering” research released this week.

A third of people (33%) with a visible difference said they had experienced a hate crime, compared to 28% of respondents in 2019, charity Changing Faces said.

Hostile behaviour had impacted nearly half of those surveyed, with 49% citing negative interactions such as staring, comments, and intimidation, a figure that has been steadily rising from 34% in 2019 and 43% in 2021.

The survey highlights the “shocking prejudice” experienced by people with visible differences, said Changing Faces chief executive Heather Blake.

Commissioned by the charity, which supports the visible difference community, the Savanta survey used interviews from more than 1,000 people with a visible disability such as a mark, scar, or other physical condition.

The research also found almost a quarter (23%) of those interviewed did not report the hate crime they experienced. The same proportion (23%) said they thought they would not be taken seriously while more than one in 10 people (12%) said hate crime was “just part of life with a visible difference”.

Ms Blake said: “These are sobering numbers to read. We know that behind each of these statistics is a person who is directly impacted by the shocking prejudice, and in some instances criminal actions, of others. No one should be a target for abuse or discrimination because of how they look.

“First and foremost, we want anyone with a visible difference or disfigurement to know that we are here for them. This isn’t something you should just have to put up with. Let’s call it what it is, it’s hate, and it’s wrong.”

Interviewees shared experiences which included customers refusing to be served by them, and people on public transport avoiding sitting next to them.

Others spoke of verbal abuse shouted from passing cars, threats of violence in the street and even death threats made online.

Isobel Cameron, who was born with a cleft lip and palate, said people threw rocks at her home when she was younger and she remains anxious about going outside.

She said: “This abuse made it difficult for me to go out in public. I was very aware of the stares I received from people, and I was always waiting to see if they would go further.

“Sometimes they did. At 15 years old, a grown woman was walking in front of me and my friend, and she kept turning around to look at me. At first my friend didn’t seem to notice, but then the woman started to shout abuse at me, calling me ‘fish face’.

“I never know when stares are going to escalate to something more, and this has had a lasting impact on me, sometimes making me anxious to go outside, in case something like this, or worse, happens again.”

Changing Faces volunteers have written to police across the UK to ask for support when reporting hate crimes.

Actor and presenter Adam Pearson, who is a Changing Faces ambassador, urged police forces to “do more”.

He said: “Hate crimes, whoever they target, are despicable and not to be tolerated.

“Seeing the steady increases in those with a visible difference or disfigurement experiencing hate crimes is frightening. We can’t wait for a tragedy to happen before action is taken.

“Police forces across the UK need to do more to encourage people with visible differences to report what’s happening to them and reassure them that they will be taken seriously.”

